Today in History: June 8, dystopian novel ‘1984’ is first published

George Orwell’s novel “1984” was first published.

Today is Monday, June 8, the 159th day of 2026. There are 206 days left in the year. Also on this date: In 1789, in an address to the U.S. House of Representatives, James Madison proposed amending the Constitution to include a Bill of Rights.

In 1966, a merger was announced between the National Football League and the American Football League, to take effect in 1970. In 1967, during the Arab-Israeli Six-Day War, 34 American crew members were killed and 170 were wounded when Israel attacked the USS Liberty, an intelligence-gathering ship, in the Mediterranean Sea. In 1968, U.S. authorities announced the capture in London of James Earl Ray, the suspected assassin of civil rights leader the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. In 1978, a jury in Clark County, Nevada, ruled the so-called “Mormon Will,” purportedly written by the late billionaire Howard Hughes, was a forgery. In 1995, U.S. Marines rescued Air Force Capt. Scott O’Grady, whose F-16C fighter jet had been shot down by Bosnian Serbs on June 2.

In 2009, North Korea’s highest court sentenced American journalists Laura Ling and Euna Lee to 12 years’ hard labor for trespassing and “hostile acts. ” In 2017, former FBI Director James Comey, testifying before Congress, asserted that President Donald Trump fired him to interfere with Comey’s investigation of Russia’s ties to the Trump campaign.

In 2021, Ratko Mladić, the military chief known as the “Butcher of Bosnia” who was convicted of war crimes committed during the Balkan nation’s 1992-95 war, lost his final legal battle when U.N. judges rejected his appeal and affirmed his life sentence. In 2023, Donald Trump was indicted by a grand jury in Miami on 37 felony counts related to the alleged mishandling of classified documents that had been moved to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s Florida home.

Pianist Emanuel Ax is 77. Actor Griffin Dunne is 71. Musician Nick Rhodes is 64.

Former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, a Democrat from Arizona, is 56. Country singer-songwriter Sturgill Simpson is 48. U.S. Olympic track gold medalist Athing Mu-Nikolayev is 24.





denverpost / 🏆 13. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

All the Summer Game Fest showcases you can catch todayCheck out all the Summer Game Fest showcases you can watch today, June 6.

Read more »

June 6th History Highlights And BirthdaysThis text includes significant events that tOok place on June 6th,including the D-Day Invasion and the founding of the Youthful Men's Christian Association, as well as lesser known events such as the Milwaukee County Zoo's opening and the return of troops to a previous war zone. Additionally, birthdays of notable figures such as Gary U.S. Bonds,Marian Wright Edelman and Robert Englund, among others, are listed. BiographyOfGreatPeople.com

Read more »

KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel In The Daily LITG, 7th of June 2026KPop Demon Hunters Graphic Novel was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround.

Read more »

Weekly Horoscope from June 6 to June 13: What to Expect for Your SignVenus moves into big-hearted Leo this week.

Read more »