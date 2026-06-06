Today in History: June 6, James Meredith shot by sniper during civil rights march

James Meredith was shot and wounded by a sniper early in the civil rights activist’s march from Memphis, Tennessee, to Jackson, Mississippi, to raise awareness about racial injustice in the U.S. South.

Today is Saturday, June 6, the 157th day of 2026. There are 208 days left in the year. On June 6, 1966, James Meredith was shot and wounded by a sniper early in the civil rights activist’s march from Memphis, Tennessee, to Jackson, Mississippi, to raise awareness about racial injustice in the U.S. South.

In 1889, an industrial accident sparked a devastating fire in Seattle, Washington, destroying 120 acres of the city center, including the majority of the city’s commercial district and waterfront.

In 1912, Novarupta, a volcano on the Alaska peninsula, began a three-day eruption, sending ash nearly 19 miles high; it was the most powerful volcanic eruption of the 20th century and the largest ever recorded in North America. In 1939, the first Little League Baseball game was played as Lundy Lumber defeated Lycoming Dairy 23-8 in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

In 1944, during World War II, nearly 160,000 Allied troops landed in Normandy, France, on D-Day as they launched Operation Overlord to liberate German-occupied Western Europe. More than 4,400 Allied troops were killed on D-Day, including 2,501 Americans. In 2015, American Pharoah became the first horse in 37 years to claim horse racing’s Triple Crown, winning the Belmont Stakes by 5 ½ lengths. Civil rights activist Marian Wright Edelman is 87.

Actor Robert Englund is 79. Music producer Jimmy Jam is 67. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is 46.





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