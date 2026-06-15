Toby-Alexander Smith Reveals What Joan Collins Is Really Like to Work With

Toby-Alexander Smith, known for his role as Gray Atkins in EastEnders, has opened up about working with Joan Collins on their new film, A Murder Between Friends. He shares his experience and the advice she gave him.

Toby-Alexander Smith has revealed what Joan Collins is really like to work with and the advice she gave him on the set of their new film, A Murder Between Friends .

The actor, 35, best known for playing Gray Atkins in EastEnders, stars in the upcoming murder mystery as Sydney. Dame Joan, 93, plays 'showbiz sleuth' Francesca Carlyle and also co-produced the film with Percy Gibson and the writer Mark Rozzano. Now, in a new interview with The Daily Mail, Toby has opened up about his experience working with the A-list star.

He said: 'Oh, it was amazing, it's obviously so iconic, and there's a reason why she's sustained her career for as long as she has. Just being on set with someone and sharing that screen, it's a huge honour, but it's just an experience that, you know, as an actor, you sort of pinch yourself because you don't start out your career, ever anticipating working with someone on that sort of level.

Toby-Alexander Smith has revealed what Joan Collins is really like to work with and the advice she gave him on the set of their new film, A Murder Between Friends The actor, 35, stars opposite the Hollywood legend in the murder mystery as Sydney. So it was amazing, and she's so gracious and professional and sharp. She probably knew her lines better than anyone else in the cast, she was just fantastic, yeah.

When asked if there was anything that surprised Toby about her, the soap star replied: I think literally just how sharp she is, she was just totally on it, she just walked onto set, owned the space, she's got this real sort of gravitas, she's the tour de force. And again, just how lovely and generous she was with her stories and anecdotes, You know, she's worked with all these incredible people over the years, and she's just a bit of a formidable woman.

Toby also revealed what he had learnt from working with Joan over the two weeks that filming for the movie took place. He said of the advice she gave him: Old school professionalism, be on time, know your lines. I know it sounds so clichéd, but you'd be surprised how many actors don't turn up on time, don't know their lines.

It just stands the test of time, that professionalism and that discipline, on set etiquette, you know, will always put you in a good position for the rest of your career for sure. A Murder Between Friends will be released on digital platforms on June 15.

The synopsis for the movie reads: When six old friends get together for a countryside escape - at the sprawling estate of a celebrity TV true-crime star - their getaway takes a devastatingly deadly turn… After the first night of fun, drinking, dancing and dalliances, one of them is found murdered in the strangest of circumstances. With suspicion mounting and tensions rising, the group must determine who has the means, motive and opportunity to murder.

Turning to their celebrity hostess for help, they must race against time to uncover the truth, before the killer strikes again. Oh, it was amazing, it's obviously so iconic, and there's a reason why she's sustained her career for as long as she has, he gushed over Joan.

A Murder Between Friends will be released on digital platforms on June 15 Earlier this month, it was said that Toby's EastEnders character Gray will be making a shock return to the show - four years after being jailed for his crimes. When asked about a possible return to the soap, he said: There's rumours going around that I'm returning to EastEnders soon. I mean, who knows, never say never. It was a gift of a part to play.

You know, people have been asking me over the last few years if I'd ever go back, and obviously being into that character, which was psychologically complex, you know, what 4 years in prison would have done to him would obviously be fascinating. To try and even begin to sort of navigate where you begin with that, like I say, who knows, never say never. His character murdered three Albert Square residents during his original stint on the BBC soap.

Namely, his wife Chantelle (Jessica Plummer), Tina Carter (Luisa Bradshaw-White) and Kush Kazemi (Davood Ghadami). Justice finally caught up with Gray in March 2022, when he was arrested and sent to prison. The villain is set to make a reappearance as part of a major new storyline. A source told The Sun: Grays return is set to be explosive.

He's got unfinished business in Walford and fans won't see it coming. Grays return will involve Chelsea Fox (Zaraah Abrahams), his estranged second wife, as well as their son Jordan. The Daily Mail has contacted the BBC for comment.

Earlier this month, it was said that Toby's EastEnders character Gray will be making a shock return to the show - four years after being jailed for his crimes Gray was first introduced to EastEnders in 2019, with then-wife Chantelle being part of the established Taylor family. Following a high profile domestic abuse storyline, the lawyer murdered his spouse in September 2020





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