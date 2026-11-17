Tobey Maguire joined Leonardo DiCaprio for a lavish 52nd birthday celebration attended by Jonah Hill, Casey Affleck, and Al Pacino at a private Los Angeles residence.

Leonardo DiCaprio celebrated his 52nd birthday with a star-studded gathering at a private residence in Los Angeles on Saturday night. Tobey Maguire, the actor's friend of more than 35 years, was among the notable attendees at the exclusive event. The two actors first met as child actors auditioning for the same roles decades ago.

The DiCaprio Maguire Friendship Timeline

The enduring bond between Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire has been a constant in Hollywood for over three decades. Their professional collaboration includes three films together, most notably 2013's The Great Gatsby. In that production, DiCaprio portrayed the enigmatic Jay Gatsby while Maguire played the narrator Nick Carraway. This long-standing relationship extends far beyond their work on screen.

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Despite their demanding schedules, the pair maintain a close personal connection. They have been frequently photographed enjoying lunches together, walking through neighborhoods like Venice Beach, and visiting mutual friends. The friendship is also highlighted by their shared vacations at luxury destinations such as Spain and the French Riviera. This consistency in their association underscores the depth of their loyalty.

A Who's Who of Hollywood Celebrities

Maguire appeared as a guest of honor at the bash, which took place three days after DiCaprio's actual birthday on Wednesday. He dressed in a nondescript outfit consisting of black trousers, a black zip-down jacket, and a black baseball cap worn low over his eyes. The event attracted a significant crowd of A-list celebrities and industry insiders.

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Other notable attendees included Jonah Hill, Casey Affleck, Edward Norton, Adrien Brody, Al Pacino, and Noor Alfallah. Landon and Alabama Barker were also present at the celebration. The list of guests extended to include Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer and her new husband Geoffrey Ogunlesi. Orlando Bloom, rapper 50 Cent, and model Cara Delevingne were also seen at the venue.

Guest Styles and Celebrity Connections

Jonah Hill arrived solo, wearing a beige zip-up jacket and light-colored trousers with a full beard. Casey Affleck brought his actress girlfriend Caylee Cowan, whom he met in January 2021. The couple went Instagram official in November of that year and have collaborated on projects like the gothic thriller Company. Edward Norton attended with his film producer wife, Shauna Robertson.

Other guests included Ice Spice in a sea-green romper and Stassie Karanikolaou in a sheer lace embroidered jacket. Sarah Jane Nader dazzled in a sheer black top, while Emile Hirsch arrived with a blonde date. Hirsch and DiCaprio are longstanding friends who starred together in Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Lukas Haas also attended, wearing a dark blazer over a white T-shirt.

Supporting Milestones and Future Plans

The celebration highlights the mutual support DiCaprio and Maguire show for each other's major life events. Maguire has been a fixture at DiCaprio's previous birthday parties, including his 50th, 49th, and 48th celebrations. DiCaprio has similarly attended Maguire's milestones, such as his 47th birthday pool party in the Brentwood area of Los Angeles.

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In October, DiCaprio attended Maguire's ex-wife Jennifer Meyer's wedding to Geoffrey Ogunlesi in Hawaii. Maguire officiated the ceremony, with Meyer later describing the experience as special. The Los Angeles gathering continues a tradition of the duo staying connected through high-profile social events and private celebrations.