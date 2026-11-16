Tobey Maguire Attends Leonardo DiCaprio 52nd Birthday Gala

Tobey Maguire joined Leonardo DiCaprio and dozens of Hollywood stars, including Jonah Hill and Casey Affleck, for the actor's 52nd birthday celebration at a private Los Angeles residence.

Hollywood icons Tobey Maguire and Leonardo DiCaprio were among the elite attendees at a high-profile birthday celebration held on Saturday night in Los Angeles. The event honored DiCaprio as he marked his 52nd birthday, gathering a significant cohort of A-list friends and industry colleagues at a private residence in the city. The star-studded gathering served as a testament to the enduring professional and personal bond between two of the most recognizable figures in cinema.

Longstanding Friendship Since Childhood

Maguire and DiCaprio share a deep-rooted history that predates their current fame, having first met over 35 years ago when both were child actors auditioning for the same roles. Their collaborative career has spanned decades, featuring three joint film projects, most notably the 2013 epic The Great Gatsby. In that production, DiCaprio portrayed the enigmatic Jay Gatsby while Maguire took on the role of narrator Nick Carraway. The pair have maintained regular contact despite their demanding schedules, frequently being spotted enjoying lunch, walking through Venice Beach, or vacationing in luxury locations such as Spain and the French Riviera.

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A Guest List of Hollywood Elite

The private Los Angeles residence hosted a wide array of celebrities who joined Maguire in celebrating DiCaprio. Confirmed attendees included Jonah Hill, who arrived solo looking casual in a beige zip-up jacket and light trousers with a full beard. Casey Affleck attended alongside his girlfriend, actress Caylee Cowan, whom he began dating in January 2021. Edward Norton was present with his wife, film producer Shauna Robertson, and their 13-year-old son Atlas. Other notable guests included Adrien Brody, Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah, Landon Barker, Alabama Barker, Orlando Bloom, 50 Cent, Cara Delevingne, Corey Gamble, Justin Trudeau, and Michael Mann. Photos obtained by Page Six documented the extensive turnout at the exclusive event.

Maguire's Low-Key Presence

Although the event occurred three days after DiCaprio's actual birthday on Wednesday, Maguire maintained his characteristic understated style. The actor dressed in a nondescript black outfit consisting of black trousers, a black zip-down jacket, and a black baseball cap kept low over his eyes. This appearance contrasted with the more varied and colorful fashion choices of other guests. Ice Spice drew attention in a sea-green romper with flip flops, while Stassie Karanikolaou wore a black bralette and sheer lace jacket. Emile Hirsch attended with a blonde date, showcasing his long-standing friendship with DiCaprio from their time filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood in 2019. Lukas Haas also appeared, dressed in a dark blazer over a white T-shirt, jeans, and a baseball cap.

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Continuous Support at Major Milestones

The bond between Maguire and DiCaprio is evident in their consistent attendance at each other's significant life events. Maguire has been a fixture at DiCaprio's previous birthday parties, including those for his 48th, 49th, and 50th birthdays. Conversely, DiCaprio has celebrated milestones with Maguire, such as the actor's 47th birthday pool party in Brentwood, Los Angeles. In October of the previous year, DiCaprio attended the wedding of Maguire's ex-wife, Jennifer Meyer, and her new husband, Geoffrey Ogunlesi, in Hawaii. Maguire officiated the ceremony, a detail Meyer recently described as special, highlighting the depth of trust and familiarity within their social circle.

Personal Connections and Industry Ties

Beyond Maguire and DiCaprio, the guest list reflected a complex web of personal and professional relationships. Casey Affleck and Caylee Cowan have collaborated on several projects, including the gothic thriller Company, which Affleck directed and Cowan starred in and produced. Emile Hirsch and DiCaprio have a history of enjoying group dinners and beach days in Malibu, extending their friendship beyond their shared role in Quentin Tarantino's film. The presence of figures like Justin Trudeau and various producers underscored the intersection of entertainment, social influence, and personal loyalty that characterizes these high-level Hollywood gatherings. The party concluded with attendees reinforcing the tight-knit nature of this specific social stratum in the entertainment industry.