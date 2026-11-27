To Your Eternity team reveals special artwork pairing Kou Reirin with Mothra. This crossover celebrates TOHO's Mothra Year and marks 65 years for the kaiju icon.

TOHO announced a surprise crossover collaboration between its legendary kaiju franchise and the upcoming anime adaptation of " To Your Eternity." The partnership centers on special promotional artwork featuring characters from the series alongside Mothra, the iconic creature from Godzilla. This joint celebration marks two significant anniversaries: the 65th anniversary of Mothra appearing on screen since 1961 and the ongoing " Mothra Year" event hosted by TOHO.

Mothra Year 65th Anniversary Celebration

The year-long celebration for the kaiju icon includes a wide range of special events across Japan. Fans can attend special art exhibitions and pop-up shops dedicated to Mothra. Additionally, TOHO released 4K remasters of the original trilogy, which aired between 1996 and 1998. These remasters are part of the broader effort to honor the history of the Toho studio and its most famous monsters.

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Kou Reirin Called His Highness's Mothra

The artwork was created in response to direct requests from the fanbase of "To Your Eternity." Viewers took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to express their delight with the promotional art. The idea originated from a popular nickname given to the villainess Kou Reiren. While she is officially called "His Highness's Butterfly," fans joke that she is too ferocious for such a gentle title. Therefore, they refer to her as "His Highness's Mothra" to reflect her dangerous nature in the story.

Antagonists Paired With Kaiju Counterparts

The visual design highlights the narrative roles of the characters through specific pairings. Reiren is depicted alongside Mothra, aligning her with the powerful guardian deity. Her antagonistic narrative foil, Keigetsu, is paired next to Battra, Mothra's in-universe counterpart. This connection emphasizes the dark and destructive aspects of Keigetsu's role, mirroring the destructive power of Battra in the Godzilla films.

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Anime Release Schedule and Streaming Details

The anime series is a subsidiary project of Kadokawa and TOHO. It is scheduled to begin airing during the Summer 2026 Anime Season. The first cour of the anime concluded in September 2026. The series is slated to return in January 2027 to conclude its first season. Streaming availability varies by region, ensuring global access for fans.

US Latin America and Asia Streaming Options

In the United States, anime fans can watch the series on streaming giants Crunchyroll and Hulu. Viewers in Latin America, Canada, and Europe can access the show on Disney+. For fans in specific countries throughout Asia, Netflix provides the streaming platform for the series.

Light Novel and Manga Publication Status

The original work is a light novel series by Satsuki Nakamura. Seven Seas Entertainment publishes the English version. As of the current writing, they have released twelve of the thirteen-volume series. The releases are available in both print and digital formats. A manga adaptation by Ei Ohitsuji is also available through Seven Seas Entertainment. It has ten of its eleven volumes available for readers in the West.