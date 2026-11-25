Writer-director Marie Kreutzer shares an essay about what she learned while researching her film 'Gentle Monster.'

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsAn account already exists for this email address, please log in. Content warning: The below contains references to sexual assault.

If you or someone you know has been affected, you can call the National Sexual Assault Hotline atexamines two women who are forced to wrestle with the fallout of crimes committed by men in their lives: a retired pianist whose husband is accused of possessing child pornography and the arresting officer whose elderly father sexually assaulted his live-in nurse.about what it's made her reconsider—and plea to audiences—regarding the way we raise girls and young women. —one of the fictional characters who was a constant presence throughout my childhood.

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Unlike most female protagonists in the children’s books and movies from the 1900s, Pippi is certainly not a lovely princess, but a red-haired know-it-all with her own villa who can defend herself effortlessly at any time because, to top it all off, she is stronger than any man. However, the vast majority of fictional female characters who shaped my self-image and my view of women were princesses—and they needed not only the help but also the approval of men in order to be happy.

When I was 11, exhausted from a long day at school, I was waiting for my bus and a man on the platform unzipped his pants and showed me his penis. I just quickly looked away, overcome by a sudden wave of nausea, and felt guilty. When I was 15 and walked past a group of men, wearing a short, sleeveless summer dress, I heard one of them say cheerfully to his friends, “Do they have this in tan, too?

” I pretended I hadn’t heard it. And I felt only one thing: that I was too pale to be attractive. Pretending not to have heard comments or noticed glances had already become second nature to me by the time I was 15. It’s a lesson we learned, at the very latest, when our breasts started to grow, right?

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Why does a young girl instinctively feel guilty or judge herself in response to harassment? What preoccupies me when I think of these two relatively early—and therefore particularly memorable—moments is solely my reaction to them. 11-year-old Marie didn’t even think to tell anyone about the man who had exposed himself to her.

She felt no anger toward him. She felt defiled and would have liked to erase the image from her mind so she could feel, well, clean again. And 15-year-old Marie, now braver in her short dress, immediately took responsibility: After all, she wasn’t pretty enough for her own courage—uh, dress—and too pale to be…a princess.

Why does a young girl instinctively feel guilty or judge herself in response to harassment? Where does this feeling of some kind of responsibility for men’s bad behavior come from in a girl growing up in a sheltered environment with a funny dad who makes great bolognese?

A girl who has never been confronted with violence and naturally assumes that boys aren’t worth more than girls? Probably because that very same girl, living in this world, has learned—just like every other girl—that she earns the most goodwill when she is sweet and pretty.

An older relative praises her for not being as loud as her younger sister; unlike said sister, she eagerly absorbs the rules of etiquette, hoping to stand out everywhere—if at all—only for her pleasant manners. In ballet class, she is ashamed of her soft belly, always aware that it’s the fragile girls with the snub noses and straight hair whose names appear higher on the birthday invitation lists than hers.

Contact me with news and offers from other Future brandsMost of her favorite books and TV shows confirmed it: A girl’s greatest virtue always is to be sweet and pretty. Pippi, well... Pippi’s story, as much as she loves it, ultimately teaches the girl nothing else: Pippi is wonderful, but how much less resistance she would face if she didn’t talk back so much and took better care of her appearance.

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Recently, some survivors of childhood sexual abuse have gone viral with ordinary photos from their childhood, which they captioned with the words, “THAT’s what she was drinking,” referring to the glass of milk in the picture, or, “THAT’s what she was wearing,” when the photos showed them in Norwegian sweaters or pajamas—completely ordinary children’s clothing. Patriarchy has succeeded in making it not uncommon for women to feel partly to blame for the violence committed against them—or at least to be deemed partly to blame by society.

These posts make it clear that no single item of clothing and no single drink can ever be used to justify or even explain sexual violence.sexual violence because they don’t even realize they are being wronged. One of the most painful aspects of researching my filmwas reading, time and again, about children for whom sexual violence was a normal part of life—like a kind of trade they had never consented to.

Often, the abusers’s feelings of guilt later manifest themselves in particularly affectionate gestures. The late Virginia Giuffre, one of Jeffrey Epstein’s most prominent victims, recounts in her bookthat, much like her father being especially kind after her childhood assaults, Epstein would occasionally host movie nights where he would lie on the couch with “his girls” and eat popcorn like a cozy dad, making them feel loved and cared for.

One of the most painful aspects of researching my film 'Gentle Monster' was reading, time and again, about children for whom sexual violence was a normal part of life—like a kind of trade they had never consented to. And I think this poison is fed to us girls along with our school milk, the formula that is supposed to help us navigate life safely: “Be pretty, but don’t take up too much space, because this is a man’s world, and you are only tolerated here under certain conditions.

If someone hurts you, it’s probably because you didn’t follow one of the many rules they’ve set for you. But anyway, it’s much more likely that you’re just claiming you were hurt because you want attention. ”of child abuse victims are female.

Let’s be honest: A little girl who can identify a sexual assault, fight back, and speak out about it is a miracle—and nothing less than a heroine—in a society where “sweet princess” is considered an appropriate term of endearment. And that, I believe, is the least we can do. Not call our daughters, nieces, god- or granddaughters sweet princesses anymore. Has anyone ever heard of an unharmed princess?