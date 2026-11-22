The Miami Dolphins will look to pull off a gigantic upset and win a game at Buffalo on Sunday for the first time since 2016, and sadly a question that some — ma

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen slides against the Miami Dolphins during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium during the 2025 season. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Miami Dolphins will look to pull off a gigantic upset and win a game at Buffalo on Sunday for the first time since 2016, and sadly a question that some — maybe even many — fans will be asking is: Would that even be a good thing?

This is the reality of a team still in the early stages of a rebuilding project that's gotten off to a promising start but still has some steps to go. One of those is continuing to acquire high-end talent, and what better way than to be picking at the very top of the draft?

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The Dolphins, who will be eliminated from the race for the AFC East title if they lose at Buffalo on Sunday, currently hold the third overall position in the 2027 draft order — though they're tied with the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers for the worst record in the league at 1-8. After the injuries that had defensive tackles Zach Sieler, Jordan Phillilps and Zeek Biggers and quarterback Malik Willis join De'Von Achane on injured reserve — with only Willis having a chance to return this season — the idea that the Dolphins might finish with something like a 2-15 or even 1-16 record isn't necessarily farfetched.

In an ideal world, the Dolphins would experience some success in the second half of the season with some wins mixed in here and there and still land the top pick in the 2027 draft. Each win could cost the Dolphins the shot at the No. 1 overall pick and the chance to take quarterback Drew Mestemaker or wide receiver Jeremiah Smith or try to parlay that pick into additional draft capital with a team looking to make the move up for the top selection.

So, again, the question becomes whether a gigantic Dolphins upset win over the Bills on Sunday would be preferable to another loss if it gets them closer to that No. 1 overall pick. The Dolphins, of course, were in this situation seven years ago in Brian Flores' first year as head coach after they started 0-7 and were outscored by an average of 40-6 over the first four games.

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The Dolphins, though, never once held the top spot in the 2020 draft at any point during that 2019 season because Cincinnati started the season 0-11 before finally getting a win. The popular story goes that the Dolphins lost their shot at the No. 1 overall pick when they defeated the Bengals in overtime in Week 15 that year, but that's fiction and even had they lost that game and wound up tied with 13-3 records, Washington then would have had the top pick, not Miami.

So the notion that the Dolphins lost Joe Burrow because they defeated the Bengals in late December 2019 is simply not true. That chance was lost basically when the Dolphins defeated the playoff-bound Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the month in a game that featured the famous "Mountaineer Shot.

" As it was, the Dolphins ended with the fifth pick as fans know too well and selected QB Tua Tagovailoa with their first of three first-round picks that year. The Dolphins then went 10-6 in 2020 to start a string of four consecutive winning seasons.

So did it work out better for the Dolphins that they enjoyed some success toward the end of Flores' first year with the wins against the Eagles and at New England in the season finale or would it have been better had they gone, say, 1-15 and ensured getting Joe Burrow? Given the season Burrow is having, it's easy to look back and, say, sure the Dolphins would have been better off losing all those games in 2019, but didn't the Dolphins establish a mentality, a mind-set during the second half of that 2020 season instead of tanking?

The argument for tanking in 2019 also seemed stronger than it does this year because Burrow was such a great prospect coming out of LSU, though that didn't become apparent until maybe midway through that season. We've already seen comparisons made of Mestemaker to the QB the Dolphins will face Sunday, Josh Allen, and if the Dolphins scouts see it, then it becomes a lot easier to cheer for losses because he would become an absolute no-brainer at the top of the 2027 draft.

The other question is whether Dolphins fans would feel better about head coach Jeff Hafley and the whole organization if the team ended up winning, say, two or three more games this season as opposed to finishing 1-16, which would become the worst record in franchise history. It's a tough balance to strike because fans should want the team to do well every time out, but looking out for the long-term benefits of the franchise also makes sense.

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The Dolphins have had either the first or second pick in the draft twice in their history, but they didn't take a quarterback either time. In 2005, the Dolphins selected Auburn running back Ronnie Brown at number 2 in Nick Saban's first year as head coach and went with veteran journeyman Gus Frerotte as their starting QB. Looking back, it's pretty obvious they messed and should have taken Aaron Rodgers, though he wasn't selected until pick 24.

In 2008, the Dolphins had the top pick and bypassed the chance to take Matt Ryan by selecting tackle Jake Long, a decision that's easy to criticize after the fact because Ryan had a long and successful career with Atlanta that included one Super Bowl trip and Long basically had six good years before injuries derailed his career. The Dolphins did need a quarterback that year, but they waited until the second round to select Chad Henne, who had a long career in the NFL but almost exclusively as a backup.

But it says here that Long was on a Hall of Fame track before his injuries and we also need to point out that Ryan wasn't a slam dunk because it wasn't just the Dolphins who passed on him but also the St. Louis Rams picking second overall and taking defensive end Chris Long despite also having a need at quarterback. For historical reference, three quarterbacks taken first overall went on to win the Super Bowl with the team that drafted them — Peyton Manning, Troy Aikman and Terry Bradshaw.

John Elway, Eli Manning and Matthew Stafford also won the Super Bowl as first overall picks, but each with their second team. This all brings us back to the original question of whether it's better for the Dolphins to get some wins down the stretch this season or whether the more losses, the better. But it's where the Dolphins find themselves in 2026.

ALAIN POUPART Alain Poupart is the publisher/editor of Miami Dolphins On SI, host of the All Dolphins Podcast, and co-host of the Dolphins Collective. Alain has covered the Miami Dolphins on a full-time basis since 1989 for various publications and media outlets, including Dolphin Digest, The Associated Press and the Dolphins team website.

In addition to being a credentialed member of the Miami Dolphins press corps, Alain has covered three Super Bowls , the annual NFL draft, the Senior Bowl, and the NFL Scouting Combine. During his almost 40 years in journalism, which began at the now-defunct Miami News, Alain has covered practically every sport at one time or another, from tennis to golf, baseball, basketball and everything in between.

The career also included time as a copy editor, including work on several books, such as "Still Perfect," an inside look at the Miami Dolphins' 1972 perfect season. A native of Montreal, Canada, whose first language is French, Alain grew up a huge hockey fan but soon developed a love for all sports, including NFL football. He has lived in South Florida since the 1980s.