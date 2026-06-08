From a building inspired by a dragon-slaying saint to a mansion built on the ruins of a castle, these sites bear the legendary architect’s fantastical stamp.

From a building inspired by a dragon-slaying saint to a mansion built on the ruins of a castle, these sites bear the legendary architect’s fantastical stamp.

Casa Batlló, in Barcelona, Spain, is one example of Antoni Gaudí’s striking architectural vision, found in buildings across the city. The installation completes the 566-foot-high tower, making it the world’s tallest church—a key milestone in the building’s ongoing construction that coincides with the 100-year anniversary of the visionary architect’s untimely death. La Sagrada Família exemplifies the organic shapes and flowing forms for which Gaudí—who held a strong religious faith throughout his life—became known.

Its soaring interior evokes a dense forest through carefully slanted stone pillars, while countless human faces adorn the Nativity Façade, the only one completed during his lifetime.

“Nature is integrated into his earliest buildings as imitation or symbolism, and in his more mature works, also ends up helping to create spaces and structures,” says Barcelona-based architect. “Gaudí’s constant search for the essence of architecture through lessons from living organisms and natural minerals enabled him to become timeless and futuristic at once.

” La Sagrada Família, Gaudí’s most famous work, became the world’s tallest church in early 2026 when the steel and enameled ceramic cross was placed atop the Tower of Jesus Christ, a milestone in the building’s centuries-long construction project. The church may be Gaudí’s most famous work, but he created landmark buildings throughout the elegant Eixample district, which took form in the 1860s with broad new boulevards, a grid-like design, and waves of ground-breaking architecture.

His work also pops up in many other corners of the city, showcasing widely varied influences, interests, and styles. Here are a few noteworthy stops.is among Gaudí’s premier creations, uniting function, beauty, and technical innovation in a residential building that appears to be moving and even breathing.tilework—a Gaudí signature made using broken leftover mosaics—in blue and purple hues and balconies shaped like masks or with bone-like stone pillars.

Throughout the structure, and especially in the curving rooftop, many experts see references to the legend of Catalonia’s patron saintbottles, and wavy balconies forged with wrought iron resembling surging seaweed, La Pedrera was locally ridiculed during Gaudí’s time.

But with Casa Milá, “Gaudí created a paradox: an artificial but natural building which was simultaneously a summary of all the forms that he has since become famous for,” writes author Rainer Zerbst inCommissioned by the businessman Pere Milà and his wife Rosario Segimon, La Pedrera was the first building in Barcelona to have anThe village-like neighborhood of Gràcia is known for its buzzing squares and vermouth bars, but it’s also home to Gaudí’s first independent commission: the UNESCO-recognized, 1880s The former summer home of a local businessman, the mansion takes inspiration from Spain’s Islamic architecture heritage and styles from across Asia.

With flowing shapes, bold colors, and distinctive green-and-yellow tiles depicting marigold flowers, it’s a stunning vision of nature-rooted motifs. Less visited than some of the architect’s more famous later buildings, Casa Vicens offers a closer look at the beginnings of Gaudí’s signature flourishes, including a usable rooftop with tile-covered turrets..

“In the Casa Vicens, he did this more with decorative elements rather than the organic forms we see in his later work. The home’s signature marigold tiles, for example, were inspired by the fields of flowers that once surrounded it. Another standout are the sun screens on the front terrace, which were influenced by Japanese design and still look incredibly modern. ”ranks among Barcelona’s most popular attractions.

Today a green space with a few curvaceous buildings, Park Güell served as the architect’s home base for much of the time he worked on La Sagrada Família. It was conceived in 1900 as an exclusive garden city, but the project was canceled 14 years in with just two main structures completed.bench, galleries of leaning stone pillars, and sunny Mediterranean gardens. Gaudí’s former home within the park is now a monument, the, in the El Raval district.

This was Gaudí’s inaugural commission for the industrialist Eusebi Güell, who went on to become his main patron with landmark projects like Park Güell and the Colònia Güell, a textile-producing village that was never finished. Among the Palau’s most elaborate features are a mosaic-studded rooftop, the brick-built basement stables, and a ceiling organ recreated with fragments from Gaudí’s original design. Nearby Bar Marsella—a long-running absinthe-fueled El Raval haunt—is known as a favorite with Gaudí and other great creative minds.

Just across La Rambla, don’t missmonument is a curious early work. Built in 1899 for textile manufacturer Pere Màrtir Calvet, with wrought-iron balconies jutting out from theBaroque-inspired Casa Calvet is still used for its original purpose, as a residential building, with businesses on the ground floor. Of all Gaudí’s residential buildings, it’s the only one still used for its original purpose and to receive an award during his lifetime.

The ground level now houses an outpost of prize-winning Spanish coffee roasterpairs Modernisme flourishes with Neo-Gothic austerity. Constructed between 1900 and 1909 on the site of a ruined 15th-century castle, the mansion stands out among Gaudí’s other creations for its straight lines and narrow, fortress-like stone tower.

A few remnants of the original medieval castle were creatively repurposed into the current building, while details like the four-armed mosaic cross, the intricate ironwork, and a pair of dragon eyes hidden in plain sight are pure Gaudían fantasy.is a British-Australian travel journalist who grew up in Andalucía. Now based in Barcelona, she specializes in all things Spain.





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