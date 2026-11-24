James Marsden leads the X-Men in 'Avengers: Doomday,' which the actor said was important after years of taking a back seat to Wolverine.

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’ Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Director Exited Failed Movie Because ‘Life’s Too Short to Make S— Films’ and It Was ‘Dangerous’ Working ‘Without a Proper Script’and Avengers in battle against Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom. Marsden event got to recite his character’s iconic line: “To me, my X-Men!

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” Whether or not Marvel should’ve spoiled such a huge moment in the “Doomsday” trailer is now being widely debated among Marvel fans, but for Marsden it was moments like these that lured him back to playing Cyclops after 20 years.

“One of the things people have said for years is that Cyclops is a leader, yet in many of the previous films he often took a back seat to Wolverine and some of the other characters,” Marsden“There are only so many minutes available in a film this large, but it was important to me that my return felt meaningful,” he continued. “I didn’t want Cyclops to simply appear for a nostalgic cameo and then disappear.

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I wanted there to be a genuine purpose behind his presence. Without giving anything away, I feel very good about what we were able to do with the character. ” Marsden debuted as Scott Summers/Cyclops in 2000’s “X-Men” and reprised the role in 2003’s “X2: X-Men United” and 2006’s “X-Men: The Last Stand. ” The character was killed off in the latter film, as Marsden moved on to film “Superman Returns.

” But now Cyclops is back for “Doomsday” and leading the X-Men crew, which includes his original co-stars such as Patrick Stewart , Ian McKellen , Kelsey Grammer , Alan Cumming and Rebecca Romijn . ” narrow in on these X-Men and not others such as Halle Berry’s Storm or Anna Paquin’s Rogue?

Co-director Joe Russo recently told“We really do have a process where we see the entire film through each character’s eyes, no matter what the size of their role is,” Anthony Russo added..

“With the X-Men, we got to really deep dive and think about their histories as characters, their experiences, and how this particular moment in time was gonna affect them. There’s such a rich history to them that we really do bring them to the film as if it’s their movie, as well.

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