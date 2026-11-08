To Make a Doc About a Nomadic Cyclist, the ‘Perfect Road’ Filmmakers Spent 3 Months in a Campervan

Adam and Christian Bonke recall how they and their cinematographer followed Maximilian Schnell in a 'not so big' vehicle with 'a lot of equipment' to shoot material for the film now screening at Tallinn.

, Danish directors and cousins Adam and Christian Bonke followed nomadic cyclist Maximilian Schnell on an extreme journey across some of Europe’s highest mountain passes.

The film documents his journey, offers a character study and serves up a meditation on modern life and our priorities and life choices. , Anna Godas, Oli Harbottle, Miriam Nørgaard serving as producers. Jonatan Mose served as cinematographer, with editing handled by Martin Anthon.

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“We ended up living in a campervan for three months,” recalls Adam Bonke. “It was three grown-up men in a not so big campervan with a lot of equipment. And then we had a small a smaller car, like a satellite, that we could send out on the tiny roads where the campervan couldn’t go. ” Adds Christian Bonke: “It was such a headache because you had to put water into the car, you had to empty the toilet.

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So when we were done shooting for the day, we had to take care of all that. ”The filmmakers considered various strategies for capturing footage. Initially, they wanted to use several different camera people over the course of the three-month adventure.

“But then our DP was kicked out by his girlfriend,” Christian Bonke tells. “So he said, ‘I’m going to do all three months. This is perfect for me. ’ And Adam and I took turns.

”: “It was comfortable enough. ” And it allowed the filmmakers to get a better feel for Schnell’s life choices.

“He said, ‘I’m trading comfort for freedom,'” the co-director explains. “I think that’s that’s such a nice thing to say and really frames the film perfectly. ”.

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“We often talk about how we miss those days. It was so beautiful,” says Christian Bonke.

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