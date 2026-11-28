Bioethicist Jessica Pierce's book 'Who’s a Good Human' offers exercises grounded in behavioral science and contemplative practice that take into account the dogs' point of view.

A new book invites readers to mirror their dog’s movements, savor shared silence, and deal with aging. We need to become more perceptive, more curious, and more willing to have our assumptions challenged.

Bringing a dog into your life is a huge responsibility. This usually changes how you and your household manage daily routines, spending, and free time outside of work. Following up on her wonderful book titledfocuses on how we might change our own behavior—rather than trying to change our household companion. Pierce wants to cultivate a more curious, collaborative, and compassionate relationship with the dogs they love.

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We spend a lot of time asking whether dogs are “good”—whether they behave properly, follow our rules, and fit comfortably into human lives. But what happens when we turn that question around and ask what it means to be a good human in our relationships with dogs? Dogs are a particularly rich place to begin thinking about this question because they live so intimately with us.