To Keep Your Love Strong, Do Something New This Valentine's Day

This Valentine's Day, author Rick McDaniel suggests doing something new with your partner to keep the spark alive. He shares his personal experience of a memorable Valentine's Day dinner on the beach and emphasizes the importance of novelty in maintaining a happy and passionate marriage.

Last year, my wife and I traveled to Mayakoba, Mexico, during Valentine's Day week. Upon arrival, I reached out to the concierge about arranging a Valentine's dinner on the beach. Having seen pictures on their website, I inquired about the possibility of securing it on short notice. He confirmed it could be arranged, instructing us to simply show up at the southern end of the beach on Valentine's evening.When we arrived, a charming gazebo adorned with red hearts awaited us.

Two chairs, a table laden with a dozen roses, and a prominent four-foot-high ILOVEU sign created a romantic ambiance. The weather was impeccable as we enjoyed a delectable meal with a breathtaking view. As the sun began to set, lights illuminated the gazebo and the sign, casting a warm glow.Just as dessert arrived, a six-foot-tall Care Bear emerged, igniting a sparkler amidst the flowers. This pink and red love mascot then extended its arms for hugs, adding an element of delightful surprise to the evening. It was a truly memorable and unforgettable night. My wife was absolutely delighted. We began dating in high school, so we've celebrated many Valentine's Days together, but none quite like this. We've been fortunate enough to visit stunning locations and indulge in special meals, but this experience was truly unique.What's the secret to a happy marriage? A simple word: novelty. When I travel across the country sharing the 'GREATER' message, I ask every audience, 'When was the last time you did something for the first time?' It's so easy to fall into routines, prioritizing work or children, and before we know it, days turn into months, then years, with nothing new to break the monotony. Exciting, fun experiences fade into distant memories, and the romantic relationship transforms into a transactional business partnership. Achieving a greater relationship fosters a new level—a deeper, more passionate love. This comes from keeping things fresh, embracing new things, and intentionally breaking free from established patterns. It requires dedication and effort.The key is to actively cultivate a sense of novelty in your relationship. I met with a group of business owners and executives at the beginning of the year, who all shared the goal of improving their marriages and fostering greater connections with their spouses. However, when I inquired about their Valentine's Day plans, not a single one had made any arrangements. Though they desired a stronger bond, they lacked the initiative to make it happen. Planning takes time and effort, but it's undeniably worth it.Doing something new holds different meanings for different couples. My wife and I recently embarked on a hot air balloon ride, a first for both of us. Perhaps you'd enjoy that experience, or maybe heights aren't your thing. The point is, there are countless ways to inject novelty into your relationship. It could involve trying a new restaurant, taking a spontaneous road trip, or even simply trying a new hobby together.If you're unsure what to do, it doesn't have to be a grand gesture or an expensive vacation. It can be something as simple as a hike you've never taken before, a weekend getaway to a place you've always wanted to visit, or an intimate evening trying something new together. Romantic passion was the initial spark that ignited your relationship. While various aspects of a loving relationship require attention, nurturing your romantic connection is paramount. It sets your relationship apart from all others. Make sure it remains fresh and exciting. Happy Valentine's Day





