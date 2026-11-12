Support CleanTechnica's work through a Substack subscription, on Patreon, or on Stripe. Help us produce all of the high-quality, original content we publish week after week despite the challenges of content-scraping AI, antisocial media, inflation, and other hurdles. Today is Veterans Day in the United States. Naturally, across the country, ...

Today is Veterans Day in the United States. Naturally, across the country, people have spent at least part of the day thinking about veterans they know as well as veterans they don’t and thanking them for their service.

Whether you agree with the various wars the United States has gotten into or not, you have to honor and appreciate the human beings who offered to put their lives on the line in order to support their country . I know several people who are veterans, and they typically sacrificed a lot in their previous military roles.

Also read Veterans Honor Service at Miramar National Cemetery on Veterans Day 2026

However, I do have to come back to the rationale for the wars we as a country get into. I’m 44 years old, and it seems like we’ve been involved in wars related to oil and gas for more than half of my life. It’s just a continual process. We get into a war in the Middle East connected to XYZ, but it’s really about oil.

After years of over-involvement, destruction, and death, society realizes it’s been a super counterproductive, idiotic war and we pull out. The, after a few years, we begin again and the story repeats. Well, how about we just stop getting involved in oil wars? How about we stop depending so much on oil supply from foreign nations and global oil markets?

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How about we respect our countrymen and countrywomen who sign up to serve by not sending them into pointless forever wars in the Middle East to get traumatized, injured, or killed? That would be truly honoring veterans of the past as well as protecting current and future Americans. CleanTechnica as its editor-in-chief and CEO. Zach is recognized globally as an electric vehicle, solar energy, and energy storage expert.

He has presented about electric vehicles and renewable energy at conferences in India, the UAE, Ukraine, Poland, Germany, the Netherlands, the USA, Canada, and Curaçao.