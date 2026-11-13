To End Iran War, Democrats Need New Leadership — and a New Approach

Democrats must now reject Schumer and Jeffries’s hawkish status quo on Iran and fully embrace diplomacy.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer walks with House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries prior to an event with congressional Democrats, on May 21, 2026, in Washington, D.C.

Tens of millions of voters across the United States issued an unequivocal rebuke to the administration of Donald J. Trump this November by voting for Democratic candidates, includingwas so thorough that Republican strongholds like Texas and Georgia and Mississippi flipped key offices, while swing states and districts from Pennsylvania to Arizona to Michigan moved comprehensively leftward. As pundits and politicians have rushed to explain the electoral sea change, one interesting point of consensus has emerged: The U.S.’s and Israel’s war of choice against the Islamic Republic of Iran — anshared a similar message This messaging hasn’t been limited to the left wing of the Democratic coalition.

Also read 4 Senate Democrats Vow to Refuse Any Funding Package That Enables Iran War

Centrist party stalwarts have also claimed that voters have provided a mandate to end Trump’s folly in Iran. In a post-election interview, New York Sen. Kirsten GillibrandDespite Democrats’ current antiwar messaging and an electoral mandate to end the war, the hawkish logic that undergirds Trump’s approach to Iran has decades of bipartisan support.

But what would it mean to end this war, and are Democrats currently led by those who would earnestly endeavor to do so?over future party leadership, key Democrats have promised to pluck off the lowest-hanging fruit in Trump’s war cabinet, such asBut ending the war will be more difficult than simply ridding the Trump administration of Hegseth. To halt a standoff that has the potential to spiral into a yearslong slog of pointless violence and global economic devastation, the Democratic Party needs change in its leadership and in its overall approach toward the Islamic Republic.

Despite Democrats’ current antiwar messaging and an electoral mandate to end the war, the hawkish logic that undergirds Trump’s approach to Iran has decades of bipartisan support. This posture was briefly evidenced in unhappy responses to the Trump administration’sLike their Republican counterparts, some powerful Democrats described the terms of the MOU, particularly its financial concessions, as an unacceptable capitulation.

Advertisement

While Democratic responses centered Trump’s recklessness in starting a costly war of choice, they nonetheless described Iran in pointedly hostile terms and challenged the wisdom of offering the Islamic Republic diplomatic compromises. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, then the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee,a “catastrophically bad outcome for a war that should have never happened. ” Shaheen continued, “President Trump has offered concession after concession to the Iranian regime for next to nothing in return.

” Problematic concessions, per Shaheen, included “sanctions relief, billions in unfrozen funds, $300 billion in fresh investments facilitated by the United States and a green light for its missile, drone and proxy forces to continue threatening its neighbors. ”, “When you have Democrats and Republicans, conservatives and progressives, all coming out talking about capitulation, surrender, catastrophe, you know how bad this deal is.

” The New Jersey Democrat said, “Iran gets all of the benefits, literally billions and billions of dollars. ” This same theme — “giving Iran money” — was taken up by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who, “We’re giving them money so they can oppress you further. I mean, it’s amazing. Just unbelievable.

I have never seen such a disaster. ” Over the past 25 years, there have been few figures in U.S. politics more hawkish on Iran than Chuck Schumer. ” as part of the settlement. That any Democrat would today call similar concessions “capitulation, surrender, catastrophe” reveals a self-defeating contradiction to this hawkish line of attack.

In decrying the use of financial incentives as a tool of diplomacy with Iran, and in painting the unfreezing of assets or sanctions relief as the U.S. “giving Iran money,” these Democrats delegitimize the very tools their own party may one day need in order to negotiate a durable agreement with the Islamic Republic. The choice that stands before the U.S. today is not a Trump-negotiated “bad deal” or some mythic perfect outcome wherein Iran agrees to surrender terms — or, to put it as Trump boasted in the early days of war, that there would be “Now, after the election, some of the party’s most vocal Iran war hawks are poised to take on more power.

Over the past 25 years, there have been few figures in U.S. politics more hawkish on Iran than Chuck Schumer, the Senate minority leader and the person who could potentially become the most powerful Democrat in Congress. In June 2025, eight months before the U.S. and Israel launched the current war, Schumer attacked the Trump administration’s own dithering efforts at diplomacy with Iran over the nuclear issue — what Schumer“negotiating with the terrorist government of Iran” — for being insufficiently tough.

In a social media video, Schumer chided the president, stating, “If TACO Trump is already folding on Iran, the American people need to know about it. No side deals. ” to rebuild military capabilities in the region and start bombing again down the road. If, having failed to win quick regime change in Iran, the U.S. or Israel hope to institute a practice of “” , it is clear that they have not fully considered the extensive economic, military, and political damage that can be caused by a sovereign nation and military capable of mowing right back.

It is also unlikely that the Islamic Republic will simply sit on its hands if the U.S. continues forward with its current “neither war nor peace” strategy of economic strangulation — what Trump’s Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent hasan “economic onslaught” — meant to bring the Islamic Republic to heel. Iran’s economy and infrastructure have been clobbered by the war and Tehran likely wants to avoid a resumption of active hostilities, but it will not be inclined to allow the U.S. a status quo where only theeconomy suffers, and all other parties get to move on.

Advertisement

Without a negotiated end to the war, the entire region and the global economy alike remain on a razor’s edge; the resumption of full-blown war is practically an inevitability in such a scenario. If the election is clear proof that Americans don’t want to pay the economic cost of war , Iran’s leadership has been quick to take credit for the GOP’s losses.

Iran’s Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaeiafter the election that, “The Iranian nation has imposed strategic defeats on the battlefield and in the Strait of Hormuz, and now has now imposed a political defeat in Washington. ” Rezai’s point is straightforward: If the U.S. insists on punishing Iran through warfare, be it conventional or economic, the Islamic Republic nonetheless will absorb the body blows and inflict meaningful punishment in return.

This is a lesson that Democratic leaders — who campaigned on affordability whether or not they took explicit antiwar positions — can scarcely stand to ignore. Politicians like Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries own the myriad failures of decades of war-making across the Middle East, including in Iran.

The Democratic Party stands poised to repeat these deadly mistakes by again elevating figures like Schumer and Jeffries to congressional leadership positions, ignoring not only their own voters but also the lessons of the last months and years of endless and devastating war-making across the region. For a genuine and durable end to this war, the Democratic Party needs new leadership as well as a sincerely peace-oriented approach to Iran.

Any antiwar coalition must insist on the simple truth that overcoming the current crisis — and avoiding an even worse escalation — requires overturning a hawkish status quo represented by Schumer and Jeffriesand instead taking steps towards meaningful and potentially transformative diplomacy. Donations are down for Truthout at a time when media is under immense pressure.

Google’s AI search has driven our traffic down by 15 percent, Trump is arresting journalists, and many independent media organizations face heartbreaking cutbacks and closures. At the same time, movement media is vital in the fight against Trump’s authoritarian reign. Our mandate to tell the truth, share strategies for resistance, and speak against fascism is ever more urgent in this deluge of political censorship and misinformation.

We are fundraising right now for those basic operating expenses — we need $42,000 in the next 6 days. If you can support Truthout with a one-time or monthly donation, you will make a significant impact on our work. Anything you can do makes a difference.