TNT Sports Makes Big 12 College Football Debuts:

Turner Sports is launching its new college football coverage with the Big 12 Conference, building on successes in other sports like the French Open.

After losing the NBA broadcast rights, Turner has been actively exploring new territories to establish its presence in a post-basketball world. The network recently enjoyed a successful run covering the French Open , culminating in a thrilling men's singles final. TNT's foray into college football kicks off next weekend with Arizona facing Hawaii in a game set to begin at 10:30 p.m. ET. The broadcast team comprises play-by-play commentator J.B. Long, analyst Mike Golic Jr.

, and sideline reporter Allie LaForce. Studio host duties will be handled by Adam Lefkoe, who will be joined by a panel of former NFL stars Champ Bailey, Takeo Spikes, and Victor Cruz. Lefkoe has demonstrated his versatility by hosting panel shows live from Paris during this year's French Open.Beyond live game broadcasts, TNT Sports will also produce several shows centered around the Big 12 Conference. These programs include a series showcasing famous alumni from Big 12 schools exploring tailgate scenes before kickoff. The network will launch a weekly preview show to delve deeper into the upcoming games.Big 12 content will be available across various Turner networks, including TNT, truTV, and HBO Max. The inaugural game will be accessible on all three platforms. TNT still has a lot of work ahead to recover from the significant loss of the NBA broadcast rights. The debut of its college football coverage next week will provide an initial glimpse into how it plans to navigate this new chapter.





