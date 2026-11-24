TNA Wrestling fired referee Mike Romanella, known as Referee Mike Romo, after being exposed as a porn star. He was escorted out during a television taping in Calgary, Alberta, for violating the company's personal conduct policy.

TNA Wrestling has terminated the contract of referee Mike Romanella, better known to fans as Referee Mike Romo, effective immediately following his exposure as an adult film star. The promotion confirmed his dismissal after receiving an email containing links to his X-rated performances, which included scenes filmed as recently as this summer. The company moved swiftly to enforce its personal conduct policy upon discovering the explicit content available online.

The incident came to a head during a television taping in Calgary, Alberta, where Romanella was escorted out of the building by security. He had reportedly intended to defend his actions during a scheduled exit interview, but management decided to let him go on the spot. This abrupt removal ensured that the controversy did not spill over onto the live broadcast or disrupt the ongoing production schedule.

Also read Reason Behind TNA Referee Mike Romanella's Firing Revealed

TNA Wrestling released a brief statement confirming the departure without elaborating on the specific nature of the conduct violation. The company stated that Referee Michael Romo will no longer be working for the organization, effectively erasing him from future programming. The immediate termination signals a zero-tolerance approach to employees maintaining a secondary career in the adult entertainment industry.

The discovery of Romanella's past work occurred when an individual emailed the links to TNA officials, prompting an internal investigation. The promotion learned that the films were not historical but included recent productions from the current summer. This recency likely contributed to the speed of the decision, as it highlighted a direct conflict with the public-facing image TNA maintains for its staff.

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Despite the personnel change, TNA Wrestling is proceeding with its scheduled television broadcast. The weekly show, Thursday Night iMPACT!, which debuted on the AMC Network in January, will air as planned this Thanksgiving. The upcoming episode will feature a special segment highlighting previously unseen archival matches from the company's history.

The referee's firing is unrelated to TNA's broader strategic partnership with WWE, which allows for talent to cross over between the two promotions. This arrangement includes appearances by TNA performers on WWE's NXT brand. The termination is strictly an internal personnel matter regarding Romanella's personal conduct and outside professional activities.

TNA has not announced a replacement referee for upcoming tapings, leaving a gap in the official roster for future events. Romanella has not issued a public comment regarding his termination or the circumstances leading to his removal. The promotion has not indicated whether any other personnel were aware of his adult film career prior to the email alert.

This event marks a rare public dismissal for a wrestling official tied to outside adult industry work. The swift action taken in Calgary demonstrates the company's commitment to maintaining specific professional standards for its on-screen personnel. Fans and industry observers are now watching to see how TNA will handle officiating duties moving forward.