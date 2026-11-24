TNA Wrestling dismissed referee Mike Romanella after discovering he worked as an adult film actor, violating the company's personal conduct policy. Read details on the termination and impact.

TNA Wrestling has terminated the employment of referee Mike Romanella, who performed under the ring name Mike Romo. The dismissal follows the discovery that Romanella was actively working in the adult film industry to supplement his income. This decision stems from a clear violation of the wrestling promotion's established personal conduct policy.

Termination Triggered by Active Participation

TNA officials confirmed that Romanella was fired because he was an active participant in the production of adult films. The company noted that mere exposure or leaking of such content would not have resulted in termination. However, his direct involvement as a performer constituted a breach of the organization's strict behavioral standards. This distinction highlights the specific nature of the policy violation that led to his immediate dismissal from the roster.

Also read Mid-South Wrestling set for revival in 2027 as two promotions come together to build upon legend's legacy

Recent Incident in Calgary and Exit Interview

Mike Romanella was present in Calgary, Alberta, last week to participate in a television taping for TNA Wrestling. During this visit, company representatives escorted him off the premises. Following his removal, Romanella was granted an exit interview where he was allowed to present his side of the situation. Despite his opportunity to make a case for his continued employment, TNA Wrestling proceeded with the termination. No one other than Romanella is accused of wrongdoing in this incident.

Longstanding Violations and Company Response

Evidence of Romanella's dual career was known to TNA Wrestling leadership for some time. As recently as this summer, the company reported receiving emails containing links to his adult film work. Despite this prior knowledge, the active nature of his employment in that sector was deemed the decisive factor for termination. The Daily Mail has reached out to TNA Wrestling for an official comment regarding the specifics of the dismissal. Romanella has not yet released a public statement addressing his departure or explaining his actions.

Advertisement

TNA Context Amid Strategic Partnerships

This personnel change occurs during a complex period for TNA Wrestling, which has navigated a challenging 2026. The promotion recently launched its weekly show, Thursday Night iMPACT!, on the AMC Network in January. TNA has also established a relationship with WWE to feature talent across both wrestling promotions, with a specific focus on WWE's NXT brand. These strategic moves indicate an effort to stabilize and grow the company's profile despite internal turbulence.

Upcoming Broadcasts and Future Schedule

TNA Wrestling is preparing for upcoming television broadcasts that highlight the promotion's legacy. The company will continue to air its weekly show on Thanksgiving Day. This special episode will feature never-before-seen matches from TNA's history. The termination of Mike Romanella stands as a distinct administrative event within the broader narrative of the company's ongoing operations and programming schedule.