TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: Getting Thick In The Weeds

The Hardys are going to run through the Wicked Garden Match against The Righteous on tonight's edition of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!

The Hardys are going to run through the Wicked Garden Match against The Righteous on tonight's edition of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! TNA iMPACT! heads into chaos as The Hardys battle The Righteous in a wild Wicked Garden Match main event.

TNA features two intergender clashes: Santino Marella and Indi Hartwell face Arianna Grace and Stacks. Léi Yĭng Lee meets Mr. Elegance in a standout TNA showdown after rising tension with The Elegance Brand. AJ Francis steps into the spotlight, while Eddie Edwards vs. BDE and an Eric Young address round out TNA. Tonight on TNA, we discover someone in the company is a fan of Stone Temple Pilots, as they will be holding a Wicked Garden Match.

, in a match where we totally expect a bunch of pre-taped nonsense that should make for some good memes over the next few months, maybe even a dedicated Botchamania video. We also have not one, but two intergender matches happening, and a couple of promo segments, where we're sure no one will be interrupted.

We have the full rundown from the company of what to expect on tonight's episode ofreaches a boiling point as they collide in the unpredictable and dangerous Wicked Garden Match. With chaos lurking around every corner and no shortage of bad blood between these teams, only one side will survive the madness and leave the garden standing tall. Family tensions and personal rivalries collide whensteps into the iMPACT! zone, leaving everyone wondering what the larger-than-life superstar has planned next.

After weeks of rising tension,. With both men eager to build momentum, expect an intense battle where neither competitor is willing to take a step backward.will address the TNA audience as questions continue to swirl around his intentions. TNA Knockouts World Champion Léi Yĭng Lee facessecure a pinfall and earn a future title opportunity during the Knockouts Champions Challenge, Mr. Elegance now finds himself standing directly across from the TNA Knockouts World Champion.

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

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