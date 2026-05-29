TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! Preview: All Champions vs. The JV Squad

Tonight, on a new episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT!, a five-man team made up of championship titleholders faces a group of... contenders?

Tonight, on a new episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! , a five-man team made up of championship titleholders faces a group of... contenders? TNA iMPACT’s Men’s Champions Challenge headlines the night, with titleholders battling All-Stars for future title shots.

The Knockouts Champions Challenge brings champs and rising stars together, with pinfalls earning major TNA momentum. Fabian Aichner clashes with Eddie Edwards after targeting Cedric Alexander and crashing the TNA X-Division scene. Tessa Blanchard faces Harley Hudson, while Santino Marella’s feud with Stacks keeps escalating on TNA iMPACT. Do you remember being in high school and seeing practice games where the seniors, who were already state champs, beat the hell out of the JV Squad?

That's what we have to look forward to on tonight's episode ofis on the show for some reason. We have the full preview from TNA of what's to come tonight at 9 pm ET on AMC. The Men's Champions Challenge takes center stage as every current champion collides with a dangerous team of All-Stars in a high-stakes showdown.

With championship opportunities on the line for anyone who can pin a titleholder, every moment of the match could bring an All-Star one step closer to gold. The Knockouts Champions Challenge brings the division's top champions and rising stars together in a high-stakes battle where every pinfall could earn a future title opportunity. With pride, momentum, and championship aspirations on the line, the Knockouts division is set for an explosive clash. , and she grants him the match.

Now the two are set to collide as Edwards looks to shut Aichner down. The rivalry between Director of Authorityand NXT Stacks continues to spiral out of control after weeks of escalating confrontations. After Santino nearly struck with the Cobra, Director of Operations Daria Rae took the situation to the board and officially signed the match, setting the stage for another heated battle. , tensions boiled over into an official match.

Tessa is looking to make an example out of Harley, while Harley plans to prove she won't be intimidated by one of the Knockouts division's most controversial stars. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

UFC 6 has a brand-new video out showing off many of the game modes in the latest edition, including Career Mode and the Hall of LegendsTonight, on a new episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! , a five-man team made up of championship titleholders faces a group of... contenders?

Snickers has a new promotion going on where they'd like to get as many people named Reese to help settle a peanut butter debateThinky Direct 2026 showcased over 40 puzzle games — featuring world premieres, new demos, launch dates, and updates to existing titles. Set to kick off on June 2, Apex Legends will be holding a new event called Power Trip, complete with a new Wildcard map rotationMinions & Monsters have taken over French's mustard for a special collaboration, as you can get a green-colored mustard for a limited timeWith the season finale hitting the streamer tonight, here's a look at what's ahead with HBO Max and Richard Gadd's Half Man.

Tonight, on a new episode of TNA Thursday Night iMPACT! , a five-man team made up of championship titleholders faces a group of... contenders? Here's your viewing guide/preview for the final round of the 2026 Scripps National Spelling Bee, kicking off live TONIGHT at 8 pm ET. X-Men '97 EPs Larry Houston and Eric & Julia Lewald on how Gambit's death"looms greatly," its impact on Rogue, and the Apocalypse factor.

Disney's ABC filed license renewals for its stations, noting it was doing so"under protest" and calling out Trump's FCC head, Brendan Carr. Auughh man! Tony Khan reloaded Dynamite and Collision immediately after Double or Nothing with title matches and consequences. So disrespectful to WWE! 😡🦝





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