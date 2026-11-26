TNA wrestler KC Navarro reveals how he and Tasha Steelz nearly missed Destination X amid flight chaos, sprinting to catch a 20-minute connection in time.

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LSU wins court round as SEC's nuclear option could carry a $1 billion price tag, while RJ Luis sues SankeyTrump, El-Sayed to meet over healthcare policySouth Carolina men indicted in fatal road rage shootingTNA's KC Navarro talks dealing with travel nightmare to get to Destination X successfully put on a thrilling Destination X pay-per-view earlier this month despite a ground stop that hampered travel for millions in North America. Several TNA wrestlers were affected by the flight issues.

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Many made it work, while others were forced to skip the show. Still, the show went on. KC Navarro ended up winning the men’sThis page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated.