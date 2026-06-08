El Presidente reports on TNA releasing Steve Maclin and Myla Grace. Both wrestlers requested their freedom from the capitalist pigs, comrades!

El Presidente reports on TNA releasing Steve Maclin and Myla Grace. Both wrestlers requested their freedom from the capitalist pigs, comrades! Comrades, TNA released Steve Maclin and Myla Grace on June 7 after both workers requested freedom from the bosses.

Steve Maclin confirmed he asked for his TNA release, ending a five-year run featuring world title battles and hard labor. Myla Grace also secured her release, with reports saying she has no non-compete and can seize the means immediately. El Presidente smells capitalist decay: TNA’s WWE partnership looks shakier than my CIA-proof yacht and bunker economy. Greetings, comrades!

It is I, your El Presidente, reporting to you live from my luxury yacht anchored just outside international waters—where the CIA's jurisdiction ends and my weekend begins—and I bring you news from the world of professional wrestling that has left even my pet capybara Esteban scratching his head in confusion! Steve Maclin in action against Mike Santana for the TNA Championship on Impact.

The official statement, which was shorter than the last resignation letter I received from my Minister of Finance , reads in full: TNA Wrestling has come to terms on the release of Steve Maclin and Myla Grace, effective immediately. We wish them the best in their future endeavors. Ah yes,"future endeavors", a favorite corporate euphemism! I remember when Fidel Castro and I were discussing this very phrase over mojitos in Havana back in 2015.

"El Presidente," he said to me,"when the wrestling promoters say 'future endeavors,' what they really mean is 'we are abandoning you to the merciless wilderness of the so-called free market. '" Wise words from a wise man, comrades. Dave Bautista was there too, if I recall correctly, though he spent most of the evening arguing about the proper way to execute a Batista Bomb on a yacht deck.

Now, TNA offered no additional explanation beyond this terse statement, leaving the IWC to speculate like CIA analysts trying to figure out where I've hidden my second nuclear weapons facility. However, comrades, we now have clarity on at least one of these departures, as Maclin himself has spoken:I put my blood, sweat, and tears into everything I've done over the last 5 years and I'll always be thankful for my time there.

This is like when my former Defense Minister asked to"pursue other opportunities" after I caught him trying to sell military secrets to the Americans. Except in Maclin's case, there is no treason involved—only a worker deciding he wishes to control his own destiny rather than continue laboring for a company that seems to be bleeding talent faster than my treasury loses money during carnival season! Let us discuss Maclin's background, comrades.

This worker had been one of TNA's few remaining recognizable names that aren't AARP members, withthat includes the former Impact/TNA World Championship and multiple reigns with the TNA International Championship. Before his TNA tenure, he wrestled in WWE asWhat makes this release particularly telling, comrades, is that Maclin had recently been back in the TNA World Championship orbit!

Earlier this year, TNA used him in the revived Feast or Fired concept—a stipulation I have always admired, as it reminds me of my own cabinet meetings where ministers never know if they're getting a promotion or a one-way trip to the gulag. His briefcase led to an on-screen firing before he was brought back into the mix, much like my former Chief of Staff after that unfortunate incident with the state treasury and the casino in Monaco.

, Santana retained the TNA World Championship against Maclin in the main event. And now, mere weeks later, our comrade has requested his freedom? In the silence of TNA's brief statement, much meaning can be inferred, can it not? You see, comrades, TNA made a fateful decision when they chose to partner with WWE, essentially becoming a pawn in WWE's ongoing war to eliminate its competition from AEW.

It reminds me of the time my neighbor, the dictator of a small Caribbean nation whose name I shall not mention, decided to form an"alliance" with the United States.

"Comrade," I said to him over rum cocktails at my volcano lair,"when you make a deal with the imperialist devil, you will always get burned! " Steven Seagal was there and nodded sagely, though he may have been nodding off—it was quite late. And what happened to my neighbor? The Americans took everything they wanted and left him with nothing but empty promises and a military base he cannot remove!

The same is happening to TNA, I fear. WWE has benefited from proximity to some of TNA's most visible names like a farmer picking the ripest mangoes, and unsurprisingly, TNA has come out of this partnership with little to show for it and in a seemingly worse position than when they started. This is the nature of capitalism, comrades—the bigger fish always devours the smaller one!

When Maclin says he put his"blood, sweat, and tears" into everything over the last five years, I believe him. But a worker can only give so much to an organization before he realizes the bosses are not reciprocating. This is why the proletariat must seize the means of production! This is why wrestlers must control their own destinies rather than hoping the capitalist pigs running these promotions will treat them fairly!.

Though her tenure in TNA was brief, she was regularly featured and appeared to have a bright future with the company. , Grace also requested her release and was granted it. Fightful noted she had last wrestled for TNA at the March TV tapings and had continued taking independent bookings—a smart move, comrades! Always diversify your income streams, as I learned when I invested in both oil refineries AND luxury resort properties.

Esteban has his own cryptocurrency now, you know. It is called CapybaraCoin and it is doing surprisingly well, though the American SEC keeps sending me strongly worded letters. Grace reportedly has no non-compete clause and can appear elsewhere immediately, which is the kind of contractual freedom all workers deserve! In my country, we abolished non-compete clauses years ago, right after I abolished term limits.

Some called it hypocritical, but I call it selective application of socialist principles! Both Maclin and Grace requesting their releases tells us something important: when the workers themselves are asking to be released, perhaps the problem is not with the workers but with the working conditions! This is basic Marxist theory, comrades. When your top championship-level talent like Maclin decides he would rather"stack bodies" elsewhere than continue in your organization, you must ask yourself what has gone wrong.

I suspect we will see much more of this in the coming months. TNA's partnership with WWE has proven to be about as mutually beneficial as my"partnership" with the CIA was supposed to be when they promised to"help stabilize my region" in exchange for certain concessions. Spoiler alert: they lied, I caught on, and now they spend millions trying to overthrow me every year. At least I get entertaining stories out of it!

Both names are now worth watching on the free-agent and independent scene, with Maclin in particular likely to draw attention from other companies given his recent championship-level positioning and years of experience. Meanwhile, TNA can see ifis available for yet another nostalgia-driven run. Spoiler: he's always available. Until next time, comrades, remember: always read the fine print before partnering with a larger capitalist entity, and never trust the CIA when they say they"just want to talk.

" ¡Viva la revolución! As a lucrative side hustle from his job as the duly-elected leader of a socialist dictatorship, His Excellency El Presidente reports on his favorite elements of American pop culture, most notably its highest forms of artistic expression: pro wrestling, comic books, and reality television. Yes, comrades, even international despots are affected by the gig economy.

Unfortunately, since the CIA sabotaged his extremely popular 1-900 hotline, El Presidente has been forced to partner with the capitalist pigs at Bleeding Cool to deliver his message directly to the people. When not dodging extradition requests or international sanctions, he enjoys long walks on the beach with his collection of championship belts and arguing with his own body doubles about booking decisions. Read his latest posts, or die like dogs... the choice is yours!

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El Presidente previews tonight's WWE SmackDown from Bologna! Cody's controversial win, Fatal 4-Ways, and champions collide. Viva la lucha libre, comrades! El Presidente reviews AEW Dynamite from his luxury bunker!

MJF retains in bloody battle, Mercedes Moné returns, and chaos erupts in the main event! El Presidente previews tonight's AEW Dynamite with MJF vs RUSH for the World Title, JetSpeed explodes, and Owen Cup action from his luxury yacht! Comrades, your El Presidente reviews WWE Raw from a luxury submarine! Jacob Fatu acknowledges Roman Reigns, Oba Femi conquers, and Seth Rollins schemes!

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