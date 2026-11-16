TMNT: Splintered Fate Officially Releases Shell Squad Co-Op Update

TMNT: Splintered Fate has given players who love to fight together some added options with the Shell Squad Co-Op Update, available now.

TMNT: Splintered Fate has given players who love to fight together some added options with the Shell Squad Co-Op Update, available now. TMNT: Splintered Fate adds the free Shell Squad Co-Op Update, bringing new teamwork-focused powers, tools, and masteries.

The TMNT co-op update includes 24 new powers, 8 tools, and 8 character masteries built for couch and online play. New TMNT: Splintered Fate features also include character swapping in co-op, improved flame visuals, and Lucky Dice updates. The new Trench Coat Pack DLC adds stylish cosmetic outfits for the turtles and DLC characters with no gameplay bonuses. , as TMNT fans can get the free Shell Squad Co-Op Update.

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The focus of this is to give players who decide to work together new options for powers and abilities that aid each other and play off each character's strengths, giving you a better chance to clear the level and make yourselves more powerful. And for those who wish to put some extra money behind it, you can get the Trench Coat Pack DLC, which is just cosmetic and gives you no other ability beyond looking stylish.

We have the full details for you here. Sharing is caring! Whether you're running local couch co-op or matching up with internet friends or strangers, every co-op session now unlocks exclusive, co-op-specific powers and tools. These are designed to enhance teamwork and collaboration, sometimes on the fly!

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Remember: Teamwork Makes the Dream Work! Download the latestupdate, rally the squad, and unleash chaotic new team powers on Shredder and the Rat King. Here is a list of all the additions in this big update:The first player you touch while affected by Rapid Fire also gains its effects, for as long as you have Rapid Fire active. – Spawn a bubble on you and the farthest player.

The bubble deals Water damage, freezes enemies, and grants bonus Water damage to players. You all loved the Samurai Armor Pack, so we went straight into the lore vault for another legendary fan favorite. Trench coats for everyone, including our DLC characters! They look like totally normal, everyday humans now, right?

Nothing suspicious here.to whoever thought four giant turtles could blend in so seamlessly. Grab the pack today, go wipe out Shredder's goons, and look stylish doing it! Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling.

Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings. TMNT: Splintered Fate has given players who love to fight together some added options with the Shell Squad Co-Op Update, available now. Late July has brought back a popular flavor of chips for the holidays, as Brown Sugar Vanilla is back on shelves for a limited time.

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As part of its 35th Anniversary, the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise was given a new animated feature called"Memories and Beyond"TMNT: Splintered Fate has given players who love to fight together some added options with the Shell Squad Co-Op Update, available now. Resident Evil Survival Unit dropped a brand-new update this month, with Wesker arriving as part of the game's First Anniversary content.

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