TMNT Pinball Machine Available for Preorder: Battle in the Sewer

World Of TMNT: Battle in the Sewer is a home pinball machine starring Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael, from the popular Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) franchise. This unique pinball experience offers a cool and nostalgic experience for fans of the series as well as a more affordable alternative to more expensive pinball machines.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ( TMNT ) are returning once again thanks to a new and official TMNT release. World Of TMNT : Battle in the Sewer is an upcoming home pinball machine from Wonderland Amusements .

After a successful Kickstarter campaign, the pin-ball machine starring Leonardo, Donatello, Michelangelo, and Raphael is available for preorder now. The Standard edition has an MSRP of $1,100, but its presale price is $849 (around $250 in savings). The Turtle Power Edition has an MSRP of $1,450, but its presale price is $1,149 (around $300 in savings). It comes with all of the above features from the Standard edition, including a collector-style topper upgrade and a sculpted TMNT figure 5-pack





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TMNT Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Pinball Machine Home Pinball System Leonardo Donatello Michelangelo Raphael Shredder Shredder Pinball Machine Battle In The Sewer World Of TMNT: Battle In The Sewer Kickstarter Campaign Presale Discounts Presale Price Presale Savings Amusements Wonderland Presale Edition Standard Edition Turtle Power Edition Pinning Figures

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