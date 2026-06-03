TMNT: Journeys #10 Previews Nano-Sized Rescue and Global Turmoil

In TMNT: Journeys #10, the Turtles shrink down into nano-bots to save April O'Neil during surgery, while Splinter faces an unbeatable enemy in Northampton and anti-alien violence escalates worldwide.

The upcoming release of TMNT: Journeys #10 promises to be a pivotal moment in the series as the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles embark on a daring rescue mission using advanced nanotechnology.

Scheduled to hit stores this Wednesday, June 3rd, the issue features the Turtles transferring their consciousnesses into nano-sized Ninja Turtle bots to help save April O'Neil's life during a critical surgery. This innovative plot device allows the brothers to shrink down and operate from within April's body, highlighting the comic's blend of sci-fi and superhero elements.

Meanwhile, the narrative expands beyond the Turtles' immediate circle. In Northampton, Master Splinter faces an adversary he cannot defeat, a threat that looms ominously over the peaceful suburban setting. The preview pages show Splinter performing mundane tasks like feeding milk to a cat and birds in the backyard, but this tranquility is deceptive. The issue also tackles broader societal issues as anti-alien sentiment boils over into violence and hatred, shocking the world and affecting the Turtles' place in society.

This escalation promises to have lasting consequences, potentially reshaping the entire franchise. As TMNT Journeys approaches the end of its first year, issue #10 serves as a climactic turning point. The creative team has hinted at permanent changes that will devastate the Ninja Turtles forever, raising stakes for longtime fans. The contrast between the intimate nano-scale adventure and the global upheaval creates a rich, multi-layered story.

With its combination of high-tech drama and emotional resonance, this issue is a must-read for followers of the series and newcomers alike





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