TMNT Issue 25 Launches 'War All The Time' With Brutal Single-Night Brawl

Matthew Rosenberg and Juann Cabal begin the next chapter of the IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with a harrowing, action-packed storyline set in New York City.

Matthew Rosenberg has officially assumed the role of head writer for the mainline IDW Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series with the launch of issue #25, initiating a new narrative arc titled " War All The Time.

" This major creative shift marks a departure from the preceding story "The City That Never Dies" by Gene Luen Yang, moving the franchise into a grounded, high-stakes scenario that focuses on physical survival and relentless conflict within New York City. Rosenberg intends to strip away the mystical elements of previous arcs in favor of a raw, street-level brawler experience that tests the limits of the four brothers and their father, Master Splinter.

A Brutal Night in New York City

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Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles issue #25 introduces a narrative structure centered entirely on a single, harrowing night in the lives of the Hamato Clan. Rosenberg describes this opening arc as the worst night the Turtles have ever endured, a time when Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael, and Leonardo must fight their way across the boroughs of New York City. The plot drives the heroes to save a critical person while simultaneously defending against a multi-front assault from the city's most dangerous criminals and supernatural threats. Every antagonist in the Turtles' rogues gallery becomes a potential enemy in this chaotic, one-night siege.

Matthew Rosenberg and Juann Cabal Take Over

Matthew Rosenberg, known for his previous work on Hawkeye: Freefall, brings his signature style of street-level villainy to the Turtles, while Juann Cabal joins as the new lead illustrator replacing Fero Peniche. Cabal, who previously worked on Guardians of the Galaxy and Super Creepshow, partners with colorist Luis Antonio Delgado to establish the visual tone for this new era of the comic. This creative team aims to depict a positively brutal atmosphere that reflects the psychological and physical toll of the conflict, marking a distinct stylistic shift from the cosmic scale of the previous storyline.

Throwing Every Bad Guy At The Turtles

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Robertson pitches the "War All The Time" storyline as an old-fashioned fight comic where trust is non-existent and the heroes do not know who to ally with. The narrative purposefully throws every available villain at the Turtles to create a sense of overwhelming odds and constant danger for the protagonists. This approach mirrors the non-stop action found in thrillers like Kill Bill and cult classics like The Warriors, appealing directly to fans who enjoy complex stage-based video game levels. Rosenberg intends to keep the tension high by ensuring that the Turtles are constantly reacting to new threats emerging from the sewers and streets.

Pushing Characters Through Psychological Hell

Rosenberg emphasizes that the cruelty shown to the characters stems from a deep respect for their resilience and ability to persevere against impossible odds. By subjecting the Turtles and Master Splinter to extreme psychological and physical stress, the writer aims to highlight their unique capacity to rise above adversity. This creative decision challenges the characters to function effectively even when their usual sources of comfort and stability are removed, creating a gritty narrative that tests their bond as a family and as warriors.

Launch Date And Future Issues

The new chapter will span from issue #25 through issue #33, concluding with a special one-shot issue that resolves the immediate crisis. Readers can look forward to the premiere of this intense storyline when Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles issue #25 launches on January 13, 2027. This run promises to be a definitive era in the IDW publication history, offering a visceral experience that fans have long imagined for the iconic quartet of ninja reptiles.