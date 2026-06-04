Tlaib's War Powers Resolution Defeated in House Vote

Michigan Democrat Rashida Tlaib's resolution to remove US forces from any hostilities in Lebanon within seven days of passage was defeated in a 324-92 vote, with a large number in her own party joining House Minority Leader Jeffries and the Republican majority against it.

‘The People of Lebanon Can’t Wait,’ Says Tlaib After Dem Leaders Join With GOP to Vote Down War Powers Resolution s "Every day that we do nothing, 11 more Lebanese children are killed or injured by the Israeli military in this US-supported invasion.

", with more than 3,500 people killed and 1.2 million displaced since early March, the Michigan Democrat's resolution was defeated in a 324-92 vote, with a large number in her own party joining Jeffries and the Republican majority against it. In a joint statement shortly ahead of the vote on Tlaib's resolution, House Minority Leader Jeffries of New York, along with Whip Katherine Clark , and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar , said: “We stand with the Lebanese people, the government of Lebanon, and the Lebanese Armed Forces in their efforts to live peacefully and defeatintroduced by Tlaib on Wednesday, which was crafted in tandem with Rep. Gregory Meeks , the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.to remove US forces “from any hostilities in Lebanon” within seven days of passage.

But it also added the caveat that it could not be construed to "prevent or limit security cooperation with the Lebanese Armed Forces.

""The US is actively cooperating with Israel on coordinating strikes, intelligence sharing, and planning, including Trump green-lighting major attacks on Lebanon multiple times," Janet Abou-Elias, a researcher at the Democratizing Foreign Policy Project at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, told Common Dreams. While the resolution's passage wouldn't "end US involvement overnight," she said, "it fundamentally changes the landscape of accountability" by giving opponents of US collaboration a legal mechanism to conduct oversight.

And while the resolution would not cut off US military aid to Israel, Abou-Elias said Israel could continue its occupation "only for a limited period of time" without US assistance.

"Israel would be absorbing losses while also draining its broader manpower and firepower reserves," she said. "At some point, the cost-benefit of continuing their occupation without US support would shift. " Because war powers resolutions are privileged, they can be forced to a vote even without approval from the Republican majority.

However, committees are given 15 days to act before a resolution is forced onto the floor, followed by three days for a House vote. This means it could take until June 21 for the new version to pass. The Senate would also have to pass it, and it would then take another week to go into effect.are killed or injured by the Israeli military in this US-supported invasion. Congress must pass today's Lebanon war powers resolution.

" Abou-Elias said that despite the setback, Tlaib's introduction of the measure was not a wasted effort. "Even if the resolution doesn't pass today, the vote forces every representative on record on the US participation in the attacks on Lebanon," she said. "That alone has value. " Though resolution failed, proponents of the measure championed the 92 lawmakers who did vote in favor.against Lebanese civilians,” said Beth Miller, political director of Jewish Voice for Peace Action, in a statement.

“Tonight’s vote demonstrated that a growing block of members of Congress are beginning to listen to their constituents. Americans don’t want the US involved in atrocities against Lebanese,, Iranians, or anyone. This vote is just the beginning, and we will continue to organize until all of Congress acts to end these atrocities. ” It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser.

We had the radical notion that journalism should serve the public good, not corporate profits. It was clear to us from the outset what it would take to build such a project. No paid advertisements. No corporate sponsors.

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When everyone does the little they can afford, we are strong. But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we. , with more than 3,500 people killed and 1.2 million displaced since early March, the Michigan Democrat's resolution was defeated in a 324-92 vote, with a large number in her own party joining Jeffries and the Republican majority against it.

In a joint statement shortly ahead of the vote on Tlaib's resolution, House Minority Leader Jeffries of New York, along with Whip Katherine Clark , and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar , said: “We stand with the Lebanese people, the government of Lebanon, and the Lebanese Armed Forces in their efforts to live peacefully and defeatintroduced by Tlaib on Wednesday, which was crafted in tandem with Rep.

Gregory Meeks , the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.to remove US forces “from any hostilities in Lebanon” within seven days of passage. But it also added the caveat that it could not be construed to "prevent or limit security cooperation with the Lebanese Armed Forces.

""The US is actively cooperating with Israel on coordinating strikes, intelligence sharing, and planning, including Trump green-lighting major attacks on Lebanon multiple times," Janet Abou-Elias, a researcher at the Democratizing Foreign Policy Project at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, told Common Dreams. While the resolution's passage wouldn't "end US involvement overnight," she said, "it fundamentally changes the landscape of accountability" by giving opponents of US collaboration a legal mechanism to conduct oversight.

And while the resolution would not cut off US military aid to Israel, Abou-Elias said Israel could continue its occupation "only for a limited period of time" without US assistance.

"Israel would be absorbing losses while also draining its broader manpower and firepower reserves," she said. "At some point, the cost-benefit of continuing their occupation without US support would shift. " Because war powers resolutions are privileged, they can be forced to a vote even without approval from the Republican majority.

However, committees are given 15 days to act before a resolution is forced onto the floor, followed by three days for a House vote. This means it could take until June 21 for the new version to pass. The Senate would also have to pass it, and it would then take another week to go into effect.are killed or injured by the Israeli military in this US-supported invasion. Congress must pass today's Lebanon war powers resolution.

" Abou-Elias said that despite the setback, Tlaib's introduction of the measure was not a wasted effort. "Even if the resolution doesn't pass today, the vote forces every representative on record on the US participation in the attacks on Lebanon," she said. "That alone has value. " Though resolution failed, proponents of the measure championed the 92 lawmakers who did vote in favor.against Lebanese civilians,” said Beth Miller, political director of Jewish Voice for Peace Action, in a statement.

“Tonight’s vote demonstrated that a growing block of members of Congress are beginning to listen to their constituents. Americans don’t want the US involved in atrocities against Lebanese,, Iranians, or anyone. This vote is just the beginning, and we will continue to organize until all of Congress acts to end these atrocities.

”, with more than 3,500 people killed and 1.2 million displaced since early March, the Michigan Democrat's resolution was defeated in a 324-92 vote, with a large number in her own party joining Jeffries and the Republican majority against it. In a joint statement shortly ahead of the vote on Tlaib's resolution, House Minority Leader Jeffries of New York, along with Whip Katherine Clark , and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar , said: “We stand with the Lebanese people, the government of Lebanon, and the Lebanese Armed Forces in their efforts to live peacefully and defeatintroduced by Tlaib on Wednesday, which was crafted in tandem with Rep. Gregory Meeks , the ranking Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee.to remove US forces “from any hostilities in Lebanon” within seven days of passage.

But it also added the caveat that it could not be construed to "prevent or limit security cooperation with the Lebanese Armed Forces.

""The US is actively cooperating with Israel on coordinating strikes, intelligence sharing, and planning, including Trump green-lighting major attacks on Lebanon multiple times," Janet Abou-Elias, a researcher at the Democratizing Foreign Policy Project at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, told Common Dreams. While the resolution's passage wouldn't "end US involvement overnight," she said, "it fundamentally changes the landscape of accountability" by giving opponents of US collaboration a legal mechanism to conduct oversight.

And while the resolution would not cut off US military aid to Israel, Abou-Elias said Israel could continue its occupation "only for a limited period of time" without US assistance.

"Israel would be absorbing losses while also draining its broader manpower and firepower reserves," she said. "At some point, the cost-benefit of continuing their occupation without US support would shift. " Because war powers resolutions are privileged, they can be forced to a vote even without approval from the Republican majority.

However, committees are given 15 days to act before a resolution is forced onto the floor, followed by three days for a House vote. This means it could take until June 21 for the new version to pass. The Senate would also have to pass it, and it would then take another week to go into effect.are killed or injured by the Israeli military in this US-supported invasion. Congress must pass today's Lebanon war powers resolution.

" Abou-Elias said that despite the setback, Tlaib's introduction of the measure was not a wasted effort. "Even if the resolution doesn't pass today, the vote forces every representative on record on the US participation in the attacks on Lebanon," she said. "That alone has value. " Though resolution failed, proponents of the measure championed the 92 lawmakers who did vote in favor.against Lebanese civilians,” said Beth Miller, political director of Jewish Voice for Peace Action, in a statement.

“Tonight’s vote demonstrated that a growing block of members of Congress are beginning to listen to their constituents. Americans don’t want the US involved in atrocities against Lebanese,, Iranians, or anyone. This vote is just the beginning, and we will continue to organize until all of Congress acts to end these atrocities. ” The 1% own and operate the corporate media.

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commondreams / 🏆 530. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Lebanon Israeli Military US-Supported Invasion War Powers Resolution Congress Rashida Tlaib Gregory Meeks Katherine Clark Pete Aguilar Beth Miller Jewish Voice For Peace Action War Crimes Atrocities Corporate Sponsors Millionaire Publisher Corporate Control Fossil Fuel Industry Destruction Wall Street Greed Big Tech Lobbyists Uber-Rich Oligarchs

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