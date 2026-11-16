Shop the latest TJ Maxx gift arrivals, from a $149.99 Gucci silk tie to a $14.99 Crabtree & Evelyn set, with prices below traditional retail stores.

TJ Maxx is stocking new gift merchandise, and holiday shoppers can find options for almost every budget at the discount department store.

Whether the need is an under-$20 item for a child's teacher, a thoughtful host gift for a friend, or a splurge for a loved one, the store offers prices well below traditional retail. The current new arrivals include 11 gift picks, ranging from a Gray Malin coffee table book to designer accessories and wellness sets.

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The product recommendations were made by the writer and the experts interviewed, and the list does not contain affiliate links.

Affordable Bath and Body Gift Sets

The Crabtree & Evelyn 4pc Sweet Almond Magnetic Boxed Set is priced at $14.99 and carries a light, almondy scent. The set includes 8.4oz bath and shower gel, 3.5oz hand cream, 8.4oz body lotion, and 3.5oz bar soap.

The Ben Sherman Men's 5pc Body Care and Manicure Set works as a gift or stocking stuffer. It includes shampoo and conditioner, a 5oz body lotion, a shower pouf, a set of nail clippers, and a green travel bag.

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The RBX Heated Massage Pillow is priced at $19.99 and is described as a pampering gift for anyone who needs a little relaxation. It also fits well inside a spa basket.

Designer and Luxury Gifts at Discount

The Gucci Silk Gibi Tie is available at TJ Maxx for $149.99, which the writer said is $100 more than the price at other stores.

The tie features the iconic GG logo and little bee motifs, making it a splurge for a man who seems to have everything.

LoveShackFancy products are also sold at TJ Maxx at a major discount, and the writer spotted the LoveShackFancy Fallon Jacket in the new arrivals section.

The Snow book by Gray Malin, published by Abrams, is priced at $39.99 on the store website. The writer said the same title sells for over $50 at other stores, making it a strong choice for coffee table book lovers.

Kitchen, Wellness, and Sports Picks

A Schmidt Brothers 7pc Stainless Steel Fusion Knife Block Set and a $19.99 NFL bathrobe are among the household and fan gifts on the list.

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The writer called a Schmidt Brothers set one of their favorite elevated kitchen items, and the store carries the 7pc Stainless Steel Fusion Knife Block Set. The writer said finding the set at the discount store was a surprise.

An NFL Bathrobe is priced at $19.99 and is currently available in Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, and Pittsburgh Steelers designs. The product is presented as a clever gift idea for football fans.

The list also features a pickleball-themed gift for people who love the sport. The writer suggested it for anyone on a gift list who talks about wanting to try pickleball.

How to Use This TJ Maxx Gift Guide

The guide matches gift ideas to budgets, from items under $20 to premium picks priced near $150. Gift buyers can start with the under-$20 options for teachers, host gifts, and stocking stuffers.

The picks range from the $14.99 bath set to the $149.99 Gucci tie, covering several budgets within one shopping trip.

Readers who want more ideas can also look at related holiday roundups, including tree decorations under $20 and glass ornaments under $10 at TJ Maxx.