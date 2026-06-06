Titus Welliver to Star in New Amazon-Backed Crime Thriller The Westies

Titus Welliver is set to star in a new Amazon-backed crime thriller, The Westies, which is coming to MGM+ on July 12. The show was written and created for TV by Chris Brancato and Michael Panes, and it will also feature J.K. Simmons and Hamish Allan-Headley in key roles.

Titus Welliver is set to star in a new Amazon-backed crime thriller , The Westies , which is coming to MGM+ on July 12. The show was written and created for TV by Chris Brancato and Michael Panes, and it will also feature J.K.

Simmons and Hamish Allan-Headley in key roles. This is not the first time Welliver has played a crime-solving character, as he is best known for his role as Harry Bosch in the Prime Video original cop drama that ran for seven seasons between 2014 and 2021. Bosch: Legacy, a spin-off of the original series, was also well-received by fans, but it was tragically canceled after only three seasons.

However, Welliver has since reprised his role in the spin-off show, Ballard, which has been picked up for Season 2. The Westies is a highly anticipated show, especially given the success of Bosch and Bosch: Legacy, and it is expected to be one of the most popular shows of the year. The show's plot is not yet fully revealed, but it is expected to be a gripping crime thriller that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

In addition to his role in The Westies, Welliver has also been tapped to star in other upcoming projects, including a new crime thriller set to release before the end of the summer. This is good news for fans of crime thrillers, as Welliver has proven himself to be a talented and versatile actor who can bring depth and complexity to his characters.

Overall, The Westies is a highly anticipated show that is sure to be a hit with audiences, and fans of crime thrillers are eagerly awaiting its release. The show's creators have promised a gripping and suspenseful plot, and with Welliver at the helm, it is sure to be a wild ride. The Westies is a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers and anyone looking for a new and exciting show to follow.

With its talented cast and gripping plot, it is sure to be a hit with audiences and leave them wanting more. The Westies is a highly anticipated show that is sure to be a hit with audiences, and fans of crime thrillers are eagerly awaiting its release. The show's creators have promised a gripping and suspenseful plot, and with Welliver at the helm, it is sure to be a wild ride.

The Westies is a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers and anyone looking for a new and exciting show to follow. With its talented cast and gripping plot, it is sure to be a hit with audiences and leave them wanting more. The Westies is a highly anticipated show that is sure to be a hit with audiences, and fans of crime thrillers are eagerly awaiting its release.

The show's creators have promised a gripping and suspenseful plot, and with Welliver at the helm, it is sure to be a wild ride. The Westies is a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers and anyone looking for a new and exciting show to follow. With its talented cast and gripping plot, it is sure to be a hit with audiences and leave them wanting more.

The Westies is a highly anticipated show that is sure to be a hit with audiences, and fans of crime thrillers are eagerly awaiting its release. The show's creators have promised a gripping and suspenseful plot, and with Welliver at the helm, it is sure to be a wild ride. The Westies is a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers and anyone looking for a new and exciting show to follow.

With its talented cast and gripping plot, it is sure to be a hit with audiences and leave them wanting more. The Westies is a highly anticipated show that is sure to be a hit with audiences, and fans of crime thrillers are eagerly awaiting its release. The show's creators have promised a gripping and suspenseful plot, and with Welliver at the helm, it is sure to be a wild ride.

The Westies is a must-watch for fans of crime thrillers and anyone looking for a new and exciting show to follow. With its talented cast and gripping plot, it is sure to be a hit with audiences and leave them wanting more





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Titus Welliver The Westies Amazon-Backed Crime Thriller MGM+ J.K. Simmons Hamish Allan-Headley

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