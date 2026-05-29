Tito Double P's Second Solo Album 'Acomodo' Is Here

Tito Double P releases 'Acomodo,' the follow-up to his 2024 debut LP 'Incomodo.'

. The expansive 23-track project is out now and is the follow-up to the música mexicana star’s 2024 debut LPwas about trying to figure out how to handle everything happening so fast.

The spotlight, the attention, all of it can feel new and uncomfortable at times,” Tito Double P said in a statement to. The debut album title literally translates to “uncomfortable” while the new title means the opposite.

“ is different. It’s about getting to a place where you finally accept where life put you, feel more comfortable with yourself, and trust what destiny had waiting for you all along,” he added. Tito has previewed the album with a handful of singles that showcase his gravelly vocals, including “Rosones,” “Nadie,” “Pase y Pase,” “Tattoo” among others.

The standout track “Me Vale V” gets at the heart of the musician’s newfound confidence onand details how he “finally reached a point where you stop caring about the noise … Not caring about the haters or what people say about how you live your life,” as he said in a statement.

“It’s about working hard, and enjoying life,” he added. Trump’s Freedom 250 Concert Announcement Sparks Chaos Among LineupTito Double P began forming the album while in the middle of sessions with his cousin and fellow música mexicana innovator,Now, Tito Double P is embodying his onstage, front-facing persona to the fullest extent.

“Don’t get me wrong, I still love writing new tunes, but if you gave me a choice right now, I would much rather be onstage singing,” he said. The star added: “It really does feel like a dream come true, and now that I’m finally sailing on that ship, there’s no way I’m going to change that.

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