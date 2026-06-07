Title Nine Sports Grill in the Melrose District is highlighting women's sports by screening games for a growing fan base. Owner Audrey Corley, a former college basketball player and coach, uses the establishment to advocate for female athletes and invest in the growth of women's sports. The restaurant has become a hub for fans, fostering community support for women's athletics and inspiring girls to pursue their ambitions.

from MON 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Black Mesa Area, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264, Chinle Valleyuntil SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountainsuntil SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, White Mountains, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Kaibab Plateau Title Nine Sports Grill in the Melrose District is highlighting women's sports by screening games for a growing fan base.

Owner Audrey Corley, a former college basketball player and coach, uses the establishment to advocate for female athletes and invest in the growth of women's sports.

"I always say basketball changed my life, and it did it saved me," Audrey Corley said. "It’s energy when you walk in and there's a game on it feels like a complete different place. " Title Nine Sports Grill has been serving fans in the Melrose District for over a year. Corley says women’s sports is becoming more popular, with many people flocking to her restaurant just to watch the women’s games.

"This is about people supporting women’s sports and supporting each other, and we can be going for different teams, but at the end of the day, we’re supporting women," Corley said. Corley was a basketball player and coach, acting as a big advocate for girls getting into sports.

"I was a college basketball coach and a player. I played in college, and to me to see the growth behind it and now that everyone is giving it the recognition it deserves, it is great that women’s sport has always been good. Now, people are finally catching on and investing in it and that’s what we need," Corley said.

"The World Cup we’re showing because it’s the World Cup gonna watch finals with Knicks game too," Corley said. But her hope is to bring everyone together and inspire girls they can do anything they set their mind to.

"I believe that we have a responsibility to lead in a certain way, especially women in queer community. I have a strong sense to give and lead by example girls need to know they can own these businesses, they can play on that TV, they can be anyone they want to be," Corley said.





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