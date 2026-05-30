Title defenses, exciting finishes highlight start of Alaska state track and field championships

The first day of the final meet of the 2026 season featured fierce competition and yielded some expected and surprising results.

Track and field athletes from around the state at the Division I and II levels competed in ideal weather conditions at the state meet Friday at Dimond High School, compared to last week’s frigid and windy Region IV meet at the same venue.

Alaska’s top high school sprinters, jumpers, throwers, hurdlers and distance runners who participated in the first day of finals events put on an impressive display for attendees. While no state meet records were broken, there were plenty of personal bests set or matched by first-place finishers. Among them was Dimond’s own Tavarius Wrice, who won the Division I boys high jump title.

“It always feels good to get it done at Dimond,” he said. “I can just celebrate the moment with it being the first time, all these emotions, and it just feels good. ” Wrice matched his personal best from regions of 6 feet, 5 inches and almost set a new one, but didn’t cleanly clear 6-foot-6 on three tries in the finals.

Dimond's Tavarius Wrice attempts a leap in the high jump at the Alaska State High School Track and Field Championships on Friday, May 29, 2026 at Dimond High in Anchorage. “My parents were like, if you want to try track, you can try it, and I really like it,” he said.

“I started off with long jump, then high jump. I saw the potential in high jump and started going from there. ”Wrice was able to make so much progress in such a short time by sticking with the motto “getting better every day. ” “You’ve always got to know that there’s somebody in the gym getting better than you,” Wrice said.

“I think basketball is the reason I can jump so high for track. ”While Delta Junction’s Iris Haas and Wrangell’s Boomchain Loucks won the 3,200 races at the Division II level in commanding fashion, the Division I winners needed strong final kicks to cross the finish line first in their respective competitions.

Bettye Davis East junior Katahdin Staples had to empty the tank in the final 100 meters of the boys race to claim his first-ever track and field state title.

“I knew this was going to be an interesting race coming in, I didn’t know it’d be that interesting,” he said. “It was so fun to race with all the guys. State is always the best and it was such good weather, such great competition, and it was so fun. ” For the second time in four weeks, Staples had Kodiak’s Weston Roberts hot on his heels down the final stretch of a race at Dimond.

The two competitors had a photo finish in the 1,600 at the Anchorage Invite earlier in May.

“Weston is a great competitor, he always can find another gear, so I don’t know if I had it in me,” Staples said. “I just decided that I was going to give it my all, see what happened, and it all worked out well. ” After battling the flu during last year’s state meet, Staples felt healthy and full of confidence this time around and ran his fastest time ever in the event, 9:20.82.

“I’m really happy with how I pushed myself, how much Weston pushed me, how much he pushed himself,” Staples said. “It was such a good race. ”As a two-time state cross country champion, it made sense that the 3,200 would be his favorite event.

“I love the distance, the true distance ... just find a pace and try to hold on,” Staples said. “Coming into this , I was really excited, and that kind of excitement helped me focus my nerves. ” Eagle River junior Ashlyn Paynter had to rally to win the Division I girls 3,200 title and set a new personal best in the event in the process with a time of 11:15.77.

“I was so exhausted around Lap 7 but then the adrenaline kicked in, and I’m happy that I was able to chase some girls down at the end,” she said. Paynter led for the first three laps or so before she fell behind runners such as 2025 state champion Hannah Shaha of Chugiak and 2026 Region IV champion Kendall Barnett of West for a time.

“I’m always kind of hesitant to lead because always tell you to pace off other people,” Paynter said. “I’m happy that it all worked out. ” With Barnett and Juneau-Douglas junior Kaia Mangaccat leading the race coming around the final turn, Paynter kicked it into high gear with about 600 meters left to go.

“Kendall is always awesome to race with and I’m happy that I have her to push me,” Paynter said. “I’m excited for a fun summer of training and just keep working hard. ” The only other event she’s in at the state meet is the 1,600-meter race Saturday, when she hopes to run a time under 5:10.

Mountain City Christian Academy senior Jieaya Siatini-Williams claimed her fourth straight title in Division II girls shot put with a first-place mark of 39-3.25.

“It feels really good to get that for my senior year,” Siatini-Williams said. “It’s been nice to show people that field events matter and that you can win. ” She set her personal best last weekend at regionals with 41-2, and while she wasn’t able to match that mark at state, finishing atop the podium was still gratifying.

“I was very disappointed, but I’ve just learned to be content and that even the smallest inches matter,” Siatini-Williams said. Saturday’s discus event will mark the last of her prep career, and she is fiercely determined to pull off another successful title defense.

“I really want to win tomorrow,” Siatini-Williams said Friday. “We’ve had some close calls. I had a disappointment at my last meet at the Anchorage Invite, to Emilee Anderson from South, but I think if I just lock in and work on my technique, I’ll have it in the bag. ” On the boys throwing side, Chugiak junior Benjamin Hiestand successfully defended his Division I title with relative ease, recording the top mark of 168-3.

“It’s definitely good to defend state championship again and keep a consistent basis,” he said. “I didn’t get the marks that I wanted to once again, but it’s all right. There’s not much to complain about. ” Hiestand aimed to record a mark somewhere around his personal best, in the range of over 180 feet, but was still happy.

His throw was nearly 20 feet farther than his next closest competition.

“It’s good to be dominant in an event like this, especially helping my team get an early lead in the standings leading up to tomorrow so we could earn the points,” he said Friday.2. Dayten Van Ostrand 32′02.50, HomerJosh Reed is a sports reporter for the Anchorage Daily News. He's a graduate of West High School and the University of North Carolina at Pembroke.





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