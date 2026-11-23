Tennessee Titans linebacker Jaylen Harrell is hospitalized following an alleged assault on an Uber driver that caused a serious multi-vehicle crash. Details on the incident and team response.

Tennessee Titans linebacker Jaylen Harrell is currently in the hospital after authorities reported that he assaulted a rideshare driver and was involved in a serious car crash on Friday. The 24-year-old NFL player is facing allegations that his actions behind the wheel directly caused a collision that resulted in his own hospitalization and significant damage to the vehicle.

Alleged Assault and Crash Details

According to initial reports, the incident began when Harrell attacked the driver of the Uber he was riding. The physical altercation occurred while the vehicle was in motion, causing the driver to lose control and swerve out of his lane. The driver subsequently smashed the Uber into another car and then into a utility pole. During the violent impact, Harrell's head struck the windshield, knocking him unconscious and necessitating immediate medical attention.

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Injuries and Medical Status

Medical evaluations confirmed that Harrell sustained injuries severe enough to require hospital care following the loss of consciousness. The rideshare driver who was assaulted and involved in the crash suffered only minor injuries. Furthermore, the driver of the second vehicle involved in the collision was not injured in the incident. Harrell remains under medical care as the team works to understand the full scope of his condition.

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Tennessee Titans Official Statement

The Tennessee Titans organization released a statement confirming their awareness of the situation and their ongoing support for the player. The team noted that they have been in constant communication with Harrell's family and are actively gathering more information about the events that transpired. The franchise emphasized that Harrell is continuing to receive necessary care and requested privacy for the athlete and his loved ones during this difficult time.

Player History and Upcoming Updates

Harrell was selected by the Titans in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He appeared in 17 games during his rookie season, starting in two of them, and recorded 13 combined tackles. His career statistics include 38 total tackles, 4.5 sacks, and one forced fumble. The Titans indicated that they will provide further updates when appropriate, respecting the ongoing legal and medical proceedings.