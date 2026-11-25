After losing 51-30 in blowout fashion to the Dallas Cowboys on the road, the lowly Tennessee Titans fall to 1-9 for the second consecutive season. Currently, th

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans cornerback Joshua Williams looks on during the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect After losing 51-30 in blowout fashion to the Dallas Cowboys on the road, the lowly Tennessee Titans fall to 1-9 for the second consecutive season. Currently, the Titans are in possession of the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, edging out fellow one-win teams the Los Angeles Chargers and the Miami Dolphins due to strength of schedule.

Also read Nick Sirianni explains Eli Stowers’ low snap count, denies Daniel Jones interest

Tennessee may consider losing more in order to lock in the coveted top pick. It's time for the weekly breakdown of the decisions made by the Robert Saleh-led coaching staff, both the good and the bad, based on players' snaps. Unsurprisingly, the offense remains in the driver's seat. We'll touch on the fun stuff first.leading the Titans in receptions and receiving yards.

Dike caught six of seven targets for 69 yards. This marks Dike's second game in three weeks with at least 60-plus receiving yards and five-plus receptions. Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys cornerback Ameer Speed breaks up a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium.

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Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect In the previous week, Dike recorded 54 snaps against Jacksonville, and he played 53 in Dallas. Not to mention his role as a returner on special teams, Dike had six returns for 127 yards, which totals more than 200 all-purpose yards on the day. Earlier in the season, the 23-year-old receiver had a limited role, only recording six receptions in the first seven weeks of the season.

However, Dike has been entrusted with a larger role in the offense, especially with rookie standout WR Carnell Tate being sidelined for two games nursing an injury, and he's proven himself recently. It's been an odd year for WR Calvin Ridley. Prior to playing the Cowboys, he only had six catches for 91 yards. The Titans were open about trying to deal the aging receiver ahead of the NFL trade deadline, but there were no takers.

Against Jacksonville, Ridley only played four snaps, and it looked like the Titans were moving on from him in favor of the practice squad call-up Xavier Restrepo. In Dallas, Ridley had took an unexpected leap and made an impact despite only playing 26 snaps. He caught five passes for 68 yards, including a touchdown on, who escaped Cowboys defenders to find Ridley in the back corner of the end zone on a fourth and long.

Nearing age 32, Ridley's best days are more than likely behind him. To be fair, most of his touches inBut he still played his best game of the season by recording season highs in receptions and receiving yards, as well as scoring his first touchdown of the year. Improvement is improvement for a player that had been obsolete.

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After trading away two defensive pillars in DT Jeffery Simmons and S Amani Hooker ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Titans' defense has taken a significant step backward. For the third week in a row, Tennessee has allowed 40-plus points. Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens makes a catch over Tennessee Titans cornerback Joshua Williams during the second half at AT&T Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Furthermore, the Titans' secondary has allowed at least one opposing receiver 100 or more yards in four straight games. Against Dallas, CB Joshua Williams led the Titans with a team-high 11 tackles but allowed a game-high 92 receiving yards and eight catches on 10 targets,In the week prior against Jacksonville, Williams played all 74 defensive snaps and allowed 86 yards and six receptions.

Playing a ton of snaps doesn't make a player a snap winner. The Cowboys' duo of WR Ceedee Lamb and WR George Pickens combined for 18 catches, 234 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Opposing receivers are continuing to find success against Williams, who hasn't recorded a pass breakup since his season debut in Week 6, which is extremely concerning for someone who, again, plays every snap. Tennessee making a change seems like the obvious fix.

But after Amani Hooker was traded at the deadline and Cor'Dale Flott left in Week 11 with a neck injury, this may just be a matter of waiting untilIsaiah is an award-winning journalist and photojournalist. A graduate from the University of Kentucky, he has previously been published by BloodHorse, KY Insider, and the Kentucky Kernel for multimedia sports coverage. Isaiah is a Tennessee Volunteer at heart bringing his local expertise to Titans coverage.