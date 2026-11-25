Today, the Tennessee Titans signed CB Corey Thornton off the Carolina Panthers' practice squad. This comes one day after Tennessee signed offseason-regular DB D

Nov 8, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers cornerback Corey Thornton reacts after interceptsing a pass in the first half at Bank of America Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectoff the Carolina Panthers' practice squad. This comes one day after Tennessee signed offseason-regular DB Derrick Canteen to their own practice squad, signaling a mad rush to plugRobert Saleh's defense has allowed 40+ points in three straight games. In all three, opposing QBs threw for more than 300 yards and downright picked on the Titans' CBs.

Also read Robert Saleh has ‘100 percent support’ of owners during 1-9 Titans season

With Cor'Dale Flott leaving this past week with a neck injury, a bad thing got even worse. This unit looks unplayable. I'm not here to knock the front office for trying to find temporary solutions therein. Truth be told, I actually like Thornton as a pickup at this stage in the season.

He logged anHe fits the bill in Tennessee, particularly regarding what this team is trying to become over the next few years. The younger the Titans get, the better. But a likable signing is not enough for a 1-9 football team that has no greater struggle than the one in the secondary. It's too little, far too late.

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Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh walks on the sideline near cornerback Joshua Williams against the Dallas Cowboys during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThis past offseason, Tennessee went all out to sign Flott, as well as CBs Alontae Taylor and Joshua Williams. It was played off as an expensive effort to fast-track Saleh's defense to success.

In retrospect, it's hard to stomach just how much money was apparently wasted.both Taylor and Williams are in the bottom tier of 108 players at their position. Flott's overall grade is hardly better, ranking 80th. At least he has two picks this season.or by way of cheaper, much more fortunate signings in the future, the Titans are going to have to chip away at the disastrous structure they've built downfield.

This is an issue bound to persist for the rest of this season, at least.won't completely fix this team's problems. However, even when Flott returns and if Taylor plays the rest of this season at nickel , you're looking at an incomplete puzzle. The Titans got it wrong this past offseason as far as the secondary goes. I hope Thornton comes onto the scene and carves out a significant role.

Even then, though, it would make the millions Tennessee spent on their current group look even worse. Lane covers the Tennessee Titans, where he brings an evolving team's journey to fans on a daily basis. A longtime sports fanatic and recent baby blue jersey aficionado.