Despite recent improvements, Tennessee Titans' offense and quarterback Cam Ward still have a lot to work on heading into Week 12.

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward celebrates with teammates after running for a one-yard touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at AT&T Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Tennessee Titans will be eyeing their second win of the 2026 season on Sunday, as Robert Saleh's group will travel to EverBank Stadium toTennessee enters this Week 12 contest with a 1-9 record and is coming off a 51-30 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, while Jacksonville is 7-3 and will look to bounce back after a tough 23-18 defeat to the New York Giants. The Jaguars won the first meeting over the Titans by 17 points at Nissan Stadium.

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Despite being tied for the worst record in the NFL with the Miami Dolphins and Los Angeles Chargers, Tennessee has shown progress in recent weeks, especially on offense and with quarterback Cam Ward. However, there's still a plethora of areas for them to grow as the season moves along. Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Brian Daboll watches warmups before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. , Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.