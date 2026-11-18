Jared Stillman reveals Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk and coach Mike Vrabel supported trading AJ Brown because medical staff predicted his knees had only two years left.

The New England Patriots have officially acquired wide receiver AJ Brown from the Philadelphia Eagles in a blockbuster deal that reshapes their offensive lineup for years to come. The transaction required New England to send a 2028 first-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Philadelphia to secure the star receiver. Additionally, the Patriots absorbed Brown's existing contract, which includes a three-year, ninety-six-million-dollar extension keeping him under team control through the 2030 season.

This massive investment by New England stands in stark contrast to the Tennessee Titans decision from two years ago. Longtime Nashville radio host Jared Stillman recently revealed that Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk had absolutely no remorse regarding the decision to trade Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft. Strunk's decision was heavily influenced by specific medical assessments indicating that Brown's knees had approximately two years of viable performance remaining.

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The medical staff and trainers for the Titans explicitly communicated this prognosis to Strunk and other leadership figures during 2022. They warned that Brown's knees were a ticking time bomb with about two years left. This dire health assessment served as the primary justification for the blockbuster trade executed during the draft. The team's front office and ownership group viewed continuing to pay Brown long-term as a significant financial and performance risk.

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was not only aware of the trade but was actively involved in the internal discussions that led to moving Brown. Despite his public statements suggesting he wanted Brown to remain in Tennessee for his entire coaching tenure, Vrabel participated in the group decision-making process. Stillman noted that Vrabel appeared frustrated and acted disappointed in front of the cameras, but he was not blindsided by the transaction.

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Weeks prior to the trade, Vrabel had stated in an interview with Rich Eisen that he did not see a future with Brown leaving Tennessee as long as he remained head coach. This public stance contrasted sharply with his private participation in the trade negotiations. The discrepancy between his public loyalty and private actions sparked criticism from observers. Many noted that Vrabel's on-camera reaction seemed insincere given his prior involvement in the decision.

The decision to not take the risk on Brown has significantly backfired for the Titans. The star wide receiver found immense success in Philadelphia by recording three straight one-thousand-yard seasons. This performance proved that the medical concerns were outweighed by his actual on-field productivity. The Titans lost a productive offensive weapon while the Eagles gained a reliable target. This outcome has led to serious questions about the accuracy of the medical advice and the strategic foresight of the Titans leadership.

New England now inherits a high-performing athlete who has defied the aging concerns raised by Tennessee. The Patriots' commitment to establishing a dominant offensive presence is clear through this aggressive acquisition. By absorbing the expensive contract and using high draft capital, New England signaled that they are willing to spend heavily to win immediately. This move contrasts with the Titans perception of declining value and risk aversion.

The reunion of sorts between Vrabel and Brown adds another layer of complexity to the story. Vrabel, now with the Patriots, will work with a player he previously helped trade away. This dynamic highlights the shifting winds of professional sports and how quickly fortunes can change. The Patriots have gambled on Brown's talent while the Titans are left to deal with the consequences of a risk-averse strategy. The coming seasons will determine which front office made the smarter long-term play.