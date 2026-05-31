Titans OTA Updates Reveal Emerging Depth Chart and Shifting Quarterback Race

A detailed look at how the Tennessee Titans' organized team activities have reshaped the projected roster, highlighting the narrowing quarterback competition, emerging wide‑receiver candidates, and evolving offensive and defensive line lineups ahead of training camp.

Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh and defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton were observed discussing strategy during organized team activities at Vanderbilt Health Football Center on May 29, 2026, a scene captured by photographer Denny Simmons for The Tennessean.

The arrival of June signals that the offseason's most crucial phases-free agency, the draft, rookie minicamp and the bulk of organized team activities-have already unfolded, leaving the franchise on the cusp of a new competitive cycle. While the Titans have made a series of notable moves in free agency and the draft, the real test of those decisions will emerge as the roster solidifies during training camp and the preseason.

This analysis revisits the preseason projections originally drafted after the 2026 NFL Draft, updating them in light of the impressions gathered from the recent OTAs. Quarterback competition appears to have narrowed significantly. In the previous projection I had envisioned a three‑way battle involving Cam Ward, Mike Trubisky and Hendon Hooker, with the possibility that Will Levis would be dealt and Hooker would earn the third‑string spot.

The OTA performances, however, have been underwhelming for both Levis and Hooker, leaving Ward and Trubisky as the clear front‑runners for the starting and immediate backup roles. Running back depth also seems to be taking shape. While Malik Singleton and Ty Spears have each secured more snaps, Diontae Carter continues to dominate the conversation for the third‑string running back slot owing to his veteran experience.

The rookie rush from Kalel Mullins and Julius Chestnut remains promising, but the coaching staff appears inclined to rely on Carter's familiarity with the offense as a safety net. The wide receiver corps maintains a deep and competitive landscape. Cal‑vins Ridley, Carnell Tate, Wan‑Dale Robinson, Elic Ayomanor, Chimere Dike and Xavier Restrepo are all vying for limited roster spots.

Tate's OTA highlights, featuring several long‑range catches and disciplined route running, have resonated with the coaching staff, reinforcing the optimism that surrounded his draft selection. Ayomanor has added noticeable muscle mass and exhibited strong conditioning, while Restrepo - an undrafted free agent - has maximized his limited repetitions, showcasing reliable hands and crisp route execution.

Although I had previously earmarked Tyren Montgomery as the final wide‑receiver addition, the latest observations compel me to prioritize Restrepo alongside established contributors Oliver and K.J. Osborn as the most likely to secure a place on the 53‑man roster. Tight end depth remains robust, featuring Gunnar Helm, Daniel Bellinger, Kylen Granson and Jaren Kanak.

Helm has demonstrated reliable catching ability during summer drills, while veteran Bellinger offers a valuable blend of experience and familiarity with head coach Brian Daboll's offensive concepts. Granson and Kanak provide athletic versatility that could be leveraged in multiple formations, and a surprise breakout from David Martin‑Robinson cannot be ruled out as the competition intensifies. On the offensive line, the Titans are addressing both continuity and flexibility.

The projected starting unit includes Dan Moore Jr., Peter Skoronski, Austin Schlottmann, Jackson Slater, and JC Latham, with veteran free‑agent Fernando Carmona and the newly signed Aamil Wagner adding depth. Schlottmann appears to be the frontrunner for the starting center role, while Slater is positioned to claim the right guard spot.

Although earlier speculation suggested a possible reunion with veteran Kevin Zeitler, recent roster moves indicate that the team is opting for a younger, more versatile swing tackle in the form of Wagner, while still keeping an eye on the free‑agent market for additional protective depth. The defensive front continues to reflect the philosophy of head coach Robert Saleh, who values rotation and depth at the edge.

Jermaine Johnson II is projected as the primary left‑edge rusher, with Keldric Faulk and Jacob Martin competing for the right‑edge slot. Jaylen Harrell, who has performed solidly in practice, is likely to secure the final edge‑rusher position, though a waiver‑claim could still alter the composition. At defensive tackle, the Titans are anchored by Jeffery Simmons and John Franklin‑Myers, with Solomon Thomas, Jordan Elliott and Jackie Marshall providing rotational depth.

This interior group is expected to maintain a strong run‑stop and interior‑pass‑rush presence throughout the season. Overall, the Titans' offseason moves have produced a roster that balances proven veterans with promising newcomers. The upcoming preseason will be the true crucible in which these projections are tested, and the depth chart will likely undergo further refinement as the coaching staff evaluates performance, health and scheme fit.

Fans can anticipate a competitive battle across most positions, a hallmark of a team intent on translating offseason investment into on‑field success





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