Titans K Joey Slye delivers hit of the week that levels Jaguars returner, forces fumble

Kickers are football players too.

Take, for instance, Tennessee Titans kicker Joey Slye. The Tennessee Titans kicker had an opportunity on Sunday to make a play outside the confines of his typical duties against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Following a third-quarter field goal that cut Jacksonville’s lead to 16-13, Slye kicked the ball off to Jacksonville return man Josh Cameron. Cameron fielded the kick inside the 5-yard line and returned it up the middle past the 30. When he got there, Slye was waiting. Slye had sprinted up the field in return coverage and had a clear, head-on look at a play on Cameron.

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He delivered with a crunching blow that would have made any NFL linebacker proud. The hit forced a fumble from Cameron. Unfortunately for the Titans, they didn’t recover it, and the Jaguars converted their recovery into a 71-yard touchdown drive. But Slye’s impact on the play and the game was seen.

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At 228 pounds, Slye could be mistaken at a glance for an NFL linebacker. His primary job, of course, is not to deliver hits, but kick the ball. And he did that with great success on Sunday, sending each of his first three field-goal attempts through the uprights. Each of those kicks was from 50-plus yards, with his longest coming from 54.