The Titans are holding their breath after one of their players ended up in the hospital after getting into what the team is calling a “serious car accident.”

The Titans are holding their breath after one of their players ended up in the hospital following what the team is calling a “serious car accident.

” Outside linebacker Jaylen Harrell was involved in a car accident in his hometown of Tampa, Fla. , on Friday and remains in the hospital, Tennessee said in a statement to multiple outlets Saturday.

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“We have been in constant communication with Jaylen’s family and are still working to gather more information,”Jaylen Harrell #92 of the Tennessee Titans runs off the field at halftime against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland, Ohio, on Dec. 7, 2025. “At this time, Jaylen remains in the hospital and continues to receive care. “We ask that Jaylen and his family’s privacy be respected at this time. We will provide an update when appropriate.

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”Harrell, 24, was ruled out for the season in August after he suffered a torn ACL in the Titans’ preseason opener against the 49ers. Jaylen Harrell of the Tennessee Titans kneels and prays before playing the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California, on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025.

The seventh-round pick out of Michigan in 2024 started to make a real impact for Tennessee’s defense last season when he recorded 4.5 sacks — after recording none as a rookie — with 25 tackles. Before the NFL, Harrell won a College Football Playoff national championship with Michigan in 2023 while also earning an All-Big Ten honorable mention.