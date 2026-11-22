The Tennessee Titans' offense doesn't look the same as they have been in the past two weeks right now. Tennessee has a meager nine points (all via Joey Slye) at

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh watches game play against the Dallas Cowboys during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectin the past two weeks right now. Tennessee has a meager nine points at halftime against the Dallas Cowboys, failing to score a touchdown or make any real mark on the road in Texas. Dallas, on the other hand, are scoring at will.

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The Cowboys put up 27 points in the first half alone, led by 182 passing yards and two scores through the air for QB Dak Prescott. WR CeeDee Lamb has already chalked up 103 yards through the air and a touchdown of his own. The Cowboys scored on their first four drives today for the first time since 2022.

To be fair, that's what happens when you trade two pieces like S Amani Hooker and DT Jeffery Simmons right before the deadline. Those are promising moves for the Titans a year or two from now, but it's left the current roster with virtually no defensive resilience or consistency. The team's current struggles are the unfortunate result of fair moves made by the front office. The blame only goes as far as the players on the field, for now.

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Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cowboys tight end James Mitchell reacts after a catching a twenty-seven-yard pass against the Tennessee Titans during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectNaturally, people may be quick to point fingers at a defense-first head coach whose specialty looks like the worst aspect of his team.

However, it's hard to pin these issues on Coach Saleh. He's made adjustments, and the players brought in over the offseason are faring better than the holdovers. But Saleh was brought in and took hold of a sort of limbo for this franchise. Brian Callahan had a shot at a fresh rebuild prior to Saleh, and he failed to deliver during his short tenure.

Saleh's overall record is obviously poor, but next year will be his first real shot at an overhaul. This isn't to say that Saleh is on the fast-track to success; rather, the coach can't be judged based on a roster that was between phases when he was hired.

The Titans don't have the personnel to compete with Dallas right now.dating back to last week, the Titans have given up 54 points on nine straight drives without forcing a punt. The only fixLane covers the Tennessee Titans, where he brings an evolving team's journey to fans on a daily basis. A longtime sports fanatic and recent baby blue jersey aficionado.