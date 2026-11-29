We've already seen what it looks like for a full-strength Jacksonville Jaguars team to play the Tennessee Titans at their apparent best this season. Trevor Lawr

Nov 22, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward looks to throw the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Titans at AT&T Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect We've already seen what it looks like for a full-strength Jacksonville Jaguars team to play the Tennessee Titans at their apparent best this season. Upon the rematch further south in Week 12, Jacksonville will be without key playmakers in WR Parker Washington and RB Bhayshul Tuten.

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Even given those absences, the Titans On SI staff almost But with Cam Ward under center, the Titans should be most worried about how the QB responds throughout the contest. From this point on , Tennessee's season has hinged on Ward becoming a consistent and reliable signal caller. Especially since Tennessee took control of the first overall pick next spring, this team's goalposts shifted drastically.