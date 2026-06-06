Titans Defensive Trio Hit With Major Disrespect Ahead of 2026 Season

If you're a fan of defense, you should be excited about the Tennessee Titans heading into the 2026 NFL season. The team returns some key pieces like Jeffery Sim

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is sacked by Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla.

The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Imagesheading into the 2026 NFL season. The team returns some key pieces like Jeffery Simmons and Cedric Gray, but also has several new starters and a new defensive-minded coaching staff. It's no secret that Simmons is elite.

The defender is now well-known as one of the best interior defenders in the league, and there's no reason to think he won't be elite again in 2026. Now, the veteran has some elite help, so the ceiling of this unit seems to be very high.

However, not everybody is impressed with this unit. In fact, one writer still has the team's top defenders among the league's worst defensive trios. Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons celebrates the safety against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn ImagesIn Manzano's ranking, the Titans are way down at No. 24.

Regarding this placement, Manzano offered the following analysis: Simmons finally got help in Tennessee after the team hired defensive mastermind Robert Saleh and added defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson II and rookie Keldric Faulk. With that many pass rushers, Simmons could deliver one of his best seasons in Year 8 of his decorated career. The Titans also added talent to the secondary, with the signing of Taylor, the versatile cornerback from New Orleans.

Saleh has the players to quickly turn this defense into a top-12 unit. As Manzano mentioned, the Titans did add some nice help for Simmons in the form of John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson II, and Keldric Faulk. The Titans' defensive front has the chance to not only be much improved, but also be one of the best defensive fronts in the league.

Manzano even mentions that Saleh could "quickly turn this defense into a top-12 unit," which makes it confusing why the Titans' trio is ranked so lowly. It's also interesting that Manzano chose Barton as the second member of the trio, considering Cedric Gray had an incredible 2025 season and easily led the team in tackles. He's also extremely young and should only get better, so he's definitely the best linebacker representative.

Behind Gray is 2026 second-rounder Anthony Hill Jr. Hill could easily challenge Barton for the other starting job, and it wouldn't be surprising if he's among the most impactful rookies on defense. At corner, I'm fine with going with Taylor, but Cor'Dale Flott could easily be CB1 by the time 2027 rolls around. Flott had one of the lowest catch rates in the league among all qualified corners in 2025.

The former New York Giant had 11 pass deflections and one interception in 2025, and if he plays like that, he could easily be the Titans' most reliable cover man. Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh takes in drills during the Titans Rookie Camp Day 1 at Vanderbilt Health Football Center in Nashville, Tenn. , Friday, May 1, 2026.

| DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images As is expected when you win three games, the Titans didn't have a great defense in 2025. It's obvious the team wanted to improve that side of the ball, considering the amount of money that was invested this offseason. We know Simmons is one of the best in the league at his position.

We also know that Gray looks much better than anybody expected him to, and Hill has high expectations as a rookie. The secondary struggled last year, but the team had to rely on journeymen and practice squad players, especially at the end of the season. Another way to know this defense will be better is the amount of competition. I can tell you right now, there's much more competition this summer at pretty much every spot.

With a defensive-minded head coach, the hope is that these players will play up to their potential in 2026. Bryce W. Lazenby is a Nashville native who has been covering the Tennessee Titans since 2020. His previous stops include Titan Sized, Titans Wire, and A to Z Sports, among others. When not watching football, Lazenby enjoys golfing and spending time with his family. Follow him on X @TitansOnSI





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