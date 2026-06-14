Titans Claim Justice League's Original Happy Harbor Base as New Headquarters in New Titans #36

In New Titans #36, the Titans unveil Mount Titans, a cutting-edge headquarters at Happy Harbor-the first base of the Justice League-blending advanced facilities with deep DC history to train the next generation of heroes.

DC Comics has introduced a spectacular new headquarters for the Titans in the upcoming New Titans #36, marking a significant moment for the legendary team.

Since their inception as the Teen Titans in the 1960s, the group has occupied several bases, some of which, like Titans Tower, have become iconic. Now, under the guidance of writer Tate Brombal and artist Marcus To, the team led by Nightwing, Starfire, and Cyborg moves into Mount Titans, located in Happy Harbor-a site deeply intertwined with DC history as the original headquarters of the Justice League.

The preview reveals a state-of-the-art facility featuring a meeting room, a holographic training simulator used by Batgirl, advanced medical wards, and diagnostic labs. Nightwing's quip about the Justice League name still being on the premises underscores the symbolic passing of the torch, connecting the Titans' role as a training ground for future heroes to the legacy of the League.

This base not only provides practical advantages but also honors the interconnected past of DC's premier teams, bringing the Titans full circle by occupying a foundational site from the Justice League's early days. The choice of Happy Harbor, also memorable from the Young Justice cartoon, reinforces DC's commitment to celebrating its history while pushing its narratives forward.

New Titans #36 arrives on June 17 from DC Comics, offering fans a deeper look at how this new base will shape the team's future. For those seeking more, a newsletter promises extended coverage, analysis, and context on Titans lore and DC's broader universe, with subscription options subject to standard terms.

This development reaffirms the Titans' status as pillars of the DC Universe, evolving from sidekicks into a top-tier team that stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the Justice League, while their new home at Mount Titans symbolizes both continuity and renewal





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Titans DC Comics Mount Titans Happy Harbor Justice League New Titans #36 Nightwing Titans Tower

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