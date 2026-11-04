Titans Carnell Tate Leads 2026 NFL Rookie of the Year Race

Carnell Tate dominates the 2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race with 413 yards, while injury setbacks for Jeremiyah Love shift the award landscape.

The race for the 2026 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award is rapidly intensifying as the season progresses through November. Tennessee Titans wide receiver Carnell Tate currently holds a commanding lead in receiving statistics, establishing himself as the primary candidate for the honor. While Tate maintains the top spot, several other rookies are generating significant momentum and threatening to disrupt the leaderboard.

Tate Dominates Receiving Stats

Carnell Tate has transformed from a highly touted first-round draft pick into the central figure of the Titans passing offense. Through seven games played, he has recorded 34 receptions for 413 receiving yards, which leads all players in his rookie class for total receiving production. His performance peaked during Week 4 when he caught nine passes for 145 yards against the Cleveland Browns.

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Tate demonstrates elite route-running precision and possesses a game-breaking ceiling that makes him a formidable threat on every down. Fantasy football analysts note that he offers an enviable combination of a high statistical floor and continuous upside potential. He averages more than seven targets per game, and his ability to win contested catches downfield ensures explosive plays for his team.

Boston and Concepcion Emerge as Threats

Denzel Boston of the Cleveland Browns has quietly become one of the most efficient big-play threats among all rookies in 2026. Operating within the Browns passing attack, Boston has accumulated 26 receptions for 409 yards and three touchdowns across eight games. His average of 15.7 yards per reception highlights his capacity to stretch defenses vertically and win contested catches along the perimeter.

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Kc Concepcion is also proving that versatility can create a dominant fantasy floor for his team. Used across multiple alignments in Cleveland offense, Concepcion has gathered 33 receptions for 352 yards alongside nine rushing attempts for 34 yards. This totals 386 yards from scrimmage, showcasing his value as a multi-dimensional weapon who can impact the game in various ways.

Injury Setbacks Alter Award Trajectories

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love has established one of the most productive baselines among first-year skill players despite recent challenges. He has racked up 76 carries for 268 rushing yards along with 11 receptions for 36 yards and two touchdowns. Leading all rookie running backs in total scrimmage opportunities, his steady volume and growing share of red-zone work positioned him as a premier second-half breakout candidate.

A recent injury threatens to derail Love momentum in both the award race and weekly fantasy lineups. Missing time or operating at less than full strength during a pivotal midseason stretch gives wide receivers in Tier 1 and Tier 2 a chance to create significant separation in the Offensive Rookie of the Year conversation. This setback allows Tate and other receivers to solidify their leads while Love recovers.

Price and Coleman Show Promise

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price was activated for Week 9 after spending time on injured reserve. He immediately stepped back into a split workload with 12 total touches against the Chicago Bears. His first-round draft capital guarantees him high-leverage opportunities in Seattle backfield now that he is healthy, making him a key player for the rest of the season.

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Denver Broncos running back Jonah Coleman is quickly proving to be a physical, dual-threat force for his team. Across four games, he has logged 30 carries for 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns while adding nine receptions for 97 yards. This totals 231 scrimmage yards, demonstrating his ability to contribute significantly in both the running and passing phases of the game.