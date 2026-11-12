Titans' Calvin Ridley gives his side of Nashville airport 'incident' with valet, awaits possible charges

Calvin Ridley said he took his keys from a Nashville airport valet's hand during a late-night dispute over a missing ticket, and the valet claimed a broken finger.

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, the veteran Tennessee Titans wide receiver, gave his side of an"incident" that occurred at Nashville International Airport this past weekend. This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX News may be compensated. This content was created by a team that works independently from the FOX newsroom.

Speaking with reporters, Ridley said he took his keys from the valet’s hands when he didn’t have the ticket needed to retrieve them, though he said he showed other documents proving the truck was his. Calvin Ridley of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the first half of a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium on Aug. 23, 2026, in Nashville, Tenn..

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"I didn't have the ticket. Once you don't have the ticket, you show him your ID, you fill out a form. I also showed him a picture, I also showed him more that it's my truck.

"My wife and kids was at the top. My mom was at the top. I came down by myself to get it. It's 11 p.m. at night.

They gave me the hardest time to get my truck. I just got my keys, got the registration.

"They wanted the registration. I gave them the registration after I got the keys. My wife came down. We got in the truck and left.

"Ridley added the valet suffered an injury to one of his fingers. He was asked about the nature of the injury, but Ridley said,"I don’t know what I did. I didn’t look at nothing.

"Titans head coach Robert Saleh categorized the incident as"a very minor miscommunication. " Calvin Ridley of the Tennessee Titans looks on during the first half of the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. , on Sept. 20, 2026. Ridley said he has yet to hear from law enforcement, but a report from A to Z Sports on Monday stated the valet wants to press charges.

It remains unclear as of Wednesday if charges have been filed. The report also cited sources that said Ridley was frustrated when the valet wouldn’t give him his keys. Ridley also confirmed the report stating he didn’t have his ticket and the valet couldn’t verify his truck.

The reason for the reporter asking Ridley on Wednesday if the valet’s finger was cut was due to the report stating"one of the keys cut the valet’s hand in the process" of him trying to take his keys. Ridley was expected to be a potential NFL trade candidate, as the Titans sit at 1-7 entering Week 10 in yet another struggling season.

In Saleh’s first season, which includes offensive coordinator Brian Daboll’s first year working with quarterback Cam Ward and the rest of the roster, the 31-year-old hasn’t had a productive year. He has just six catches for 91 yards in seven games, which led to the trade deadline rumors.