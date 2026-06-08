Titanique Performance at Tony Awards Draws Widespread Criticism for Vocal Execution

Titanique, the Celine Dion-themed jukebox musical parodying Titanic, faced a wave of negative reactions after its Tony Awards showcase. Star Marla Mindelle's singing was heavily criticized on social media, with many wondering if the poor vocals were part of the act. Despite the backlash, the show is nominated in several Tony categories including Best Musical and Best Actress.

The jukebox musical Titanique , which blends the story of the 1997 film Titanic with the music of Celine Dion and parodies both, faced sharp criticism following its performance at the Tony Awards .

Marla Mindelle, who co-wrote the show and stars as Celine Dion, performed a medley including 'I'm Alive' with cast members such as Frankie Grande and Jim Parsons in drag, followed by her solo rendition of 'My Heart Will Go On'. The act was widely mocked on social media for perceived poor vocal quality, with many questioning if the bad singing was intentional.

Critics expressed disappointment, some calling it the worst thing they had ever seen and others comparing it unfavorably to seeing the full musical. Despite the backlash, Titanique is nominated for Best Musical, Best Book, and Best Lead Actress for Mindelle. The competition includes The Lost Boys, Schmigadoon! , and Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York).

The Tony Awards featured numerous film and television stars among the nominees and was hosted by Pink at Radio City Music Hall





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Titanique Tony Awards Marla Mindelle Celine Dion Musical Parody Titanic Vocal Criticism Broadway

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