Titanique Performance at Tony Awards Draws Harsh Social Media Backlash

The jukebox musical Titanique, a parody of Titanic centered on Celine Dion, faced widespread criticism on social media after its performance at the 2024 Tony Awards, with viewers questioning the vocal quality and intention of the show.

The 2024 Tony Awards broadcast featured a performance from Titanique , a jukebox musical that parodies the film Titanic through the lens of Celine Dion , who famously performed the movie's theme song My Heart Will Go On.

The show, which has earned a nomination for Best Musical, stars Marla Mindelle as Dion, with Mindelle also serving as a co-writer. During the Sunday night ceremony at Radio City Music Hall, the cast performed a medley of songs, including I'm Alive and a solo rendition of My Heart Will Go On by Mindelle. The performance was met with harsh criticism on social media, where viewers questioned the quality of the singing and overall execution.

Some users expressed disbelief at the vocal performance, suggesting it was intentionally poor or part of the show's comedic style. Others attacked the inclusion of Frankie Grande, brother of Ariana Grande, who appeared in the number, accusing him of hogging the spotlight. Even a few sympathetic viewers noted that Mindelle had previously been phenomenal in the show but that this particular performance did not showcase her talent.

The backlash has overshadowed the fact that Titanique is a nominee for Best Musical, competing against The Lost Boys, an adaptation of the 1987 vampire film; Schmigadoon! , based on the Apple TV+ series; and the British import Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York). Mindelle herself is nominated for Best Lead Actress in a Musical, facing off against Sara Chase of Schmigadoon! , Caissie Levy of Ragtime, and Christiani Pitts of Two Strangers.

The show also received a nomination for Best Book of a Musical, with Mindelle, Tye Blue, and Constantine Rousouli recognized alongside nominees from the other productions. The Tony Awards ceremony, hosted by Pink for the first time, featured numerous stars from film and television, including Daniel Radcliffe, Rose Byrne, Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, Stephanie Hsu, and others, all vying for Broadway honors.

Despite the celebrity-filled evening and Pink's statement that hosting was the honor of a lifetime, Titanique's performance became a focal point of online discourse due to its perceived poor vocal quality. Some viewers speculated that the singing was intentionally bad as a parody element, while others simply found it unpleasant. The mixed to negative reaction has sparked debates about the line between parody and performance quality.

Titanique's unique premise-retelling the Titanic story from Celine Dion's perspective-has attracted both curiosity and skepticism since its off-Broadway run. The show incorporates Dion's hits and aims for a campy, humorous tone.

However, the Tony performance may have missed the mark for many viewers, who expected a higher standard of singing at such a prestigious event. As the awards season progresses, it remains to be seen whether the controversy will affect the musical's chances of winning. For now, the conversation centers on whether the performance was a deliberate artistic choice or a genuine misstep





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