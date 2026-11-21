A diamond ring worn by Titanic survivor Lady Duff Gordon sold for £150,000. Other artifacts including a ticket and postcard also fetched high prices at the Devizes auction.

A solitaire diamond ring worn by aristocrat Lady Duff Gordon during the sinking of the RMS Titanic has sold for £150,000 at auction. The jewelry piece was identified as the only significant item of personal adornment owned by the survivor that remained intact after the tragedy.

The auction took place on Saturday at Henry Aldridge & Son in Devizes, Wiltshire. The ring was part of a larger collection of Titanic memorabilia that drew significant attention from collectors and historians interested in the 1912 disaster.

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The History And Provenance Of The Ring

Lady Duff Gordon was traveling as a first-class passenger aboard the passenger liner when it struck an iceberg on its maiden voyage from Southampton to New York in 1912. The ring was believed to have been an engagement present for her at the time of the sinking.

Following the catastrophe, which claimed the lives of more than 1,500 passengers and crew members, the ring remained in the possession of the Duff Gordon family. It became commonly known within the family lineage as The Titanic Ring.

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Upon the death of Lady Duff Gordon, the ring was passed down to her grandson, John, who held the title of the third Earl of Halsbury. He was a British crossbencher peer and a recognized scientist. The item stayed within the family until it was put up for sale.

Controversy Surrounding The Duff Gordon Survival

The survival story of the Duff Gordons has historically been a subject of public controversy. Lady Duff Gordon embarked on the trip with her husband, Sir Cosmo Duff Gordon. During the evacuation, they and their secretary, Laura Mabel Francatelli, boarded Lifeboat No. 1.

This lifeboat had a capacity of 40 people but was lowered into the water with only 12 passengers aboard. Seven of those individuals were crew members. The group was subsequently rescued by the RMS Carpathia.

After their rescue, Sir Cosmo Duff Gordon presented a cheque for £5 to each of the men from the lifeboat. This action sparked widespread speculation that the couple had bribed the lifeboat crew to depart the scene early. Critics argued this was done out of fear that the vessel would be swamped by other passengers in the icy Atlantic water.

Auction Results For Other Titanic Artifacts

Other items from the era also achieved high values during the same auction event. A ticket allowing the mother of a second-class passenger to view the ship's departure sold for £40,000. The ticket was addressed to the officer in charge and bore the stamp second-class.

The document was dated April 10, 1912, and included a handwritten note referencing Mrs Dibden and her two sisters. It was carried onto the ship by Eliza Dibden, who intended to watch the liner leave the docks before traveling to the United States.

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A postcard written by the Titanic's senior wireless operator, Jack Phillips, sold for £32,000. Mr. Phillips, who was 25 years old at the time, sent the card to his sister, Elsie Phillips, on April 6, 1912, while the liner was docked in Southampton.

The postcard features a photograph of the Titanic on the front. In the message, Mr. Phillips mentioned having glorious weather and visiting Cowes. He is described by auctioneer Andrew Aldridge as one of the true heroes of the disaster for his actions during the sinking.

Context Of Previous Titanic Auction Records

The sale prices at Henry Aldridge & Son reflect the enduring market interest in Titanic memorabilia. In 2025, a gold pocket watch owned by Isidor Straus, who drowned in the disaster, sold for £1.78 million. This figure eclipsed the previous record of £1.56 million set a year earlier.

The Straus watch was an 18-carat Jules Jurgensen engraved timepiece. Isidor Straus and his wife, Ida, were first-class passengers. Their tragic story is widely known, partly due to their portrayal in James Cameron's 1997 film Titanic.

The watch had originally been received by Mr. Straus in 1888 for his 43rd birthday. That same year marked his partnership in New York's Macy's department store. The item was recovered from his body and returned to his family after the sinking.