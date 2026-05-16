Titanic Exhibit Arrives in Cleveland for Immersive Experience

A Titanic exhibit, developed in collaboration with the video game Titan: Honor & Glory, is arriving in Cleveland, offering a unique, immersive experience with a passionate curation of artifacts and other travel details. For those looking for a deeper understanding of the Titanic's history, the exhibit is a chance to get a more detailed look of the ship, its crew, and the disaster itself.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - A Titanic exhibit is arriving in town, one that every Titanic enthusiast and student will be able to enjoy. Developed in collaboration with the game Titan: Honor & Glory, the exhibit provides a unique, immersive experience in VR and a passionately curated collection of artifacts that together illustrate the tragedy and the history behind it.

The exhibit is being offered by the Great Lakes Science Center, which has previously held Titanic-themed exhibits and other educational offerings. This time around, the Center also offers an immersive VR tour of the ship and a dramatic reenactment of the lifeboats' departure and rescue efforts. Another attraction at the Center is the Voices of the Titanic Immersive Experience, which offers an account of the voyage of the Titanic recounted through the words of the passengers themselves.

The tickets for this exhibit and the artifacts exhibit are all-inclusive for a limited time, making it the perfect opportunity to visit the space and experience all that it has to offer. The White Star Line package, for those who want the most complete Titanic experience, bundles all of the above into a convenient, one-stop-shopping deal





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Titanic Exhibit Great Lakes Science Center White Star Line Immersive VR Travel Details Collections Timeline For The Exhibit Bundle Passenger Accounts

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